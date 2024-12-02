Monday Morning Mock Draft: Jaguars Make Bold Move
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-10 and looking forward to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Whoever fills the head coach and general manager spots come April doesn't have to worry about building a team from scratch. All the right pieces are there.
In this edition of the Monday Morning Mock Draft, the Jaguars draft a two-way star.
1. Las Vegas Raiders – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Silver and Black take the quarterback they have been tied to all offseason, giving the franchise a fresh start at the position. A dynamic quarterback who will get a better offensive line at the pro level than what he had in Boulder.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Jaguars have a lot of needs. They take a utility player that they can use in just about every way, though they do tender offers from teams looking to move up for a quarterback.
3. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Maybe the most refined quarterback in this draft and certainly among the most experienced. Ward is a safer bet than either of the previous two quarterbacks selected by the Titans (Malik Willis and Will Levis), which landed them in this position to begin with.
4. New York Giants – Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Ewers was as highly touted as quarterbacks come when he joined the college ranks. His journey has been a long one, but the finished product is something the Giants won't be upset about grabbing to replace Daniel Jones.
5. New England Patriots – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Drake Maye is on his way to becoming a star. The Patriots need to protect him like one.
6. New York Jets – Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Jets continue to try to build an identity through their defense by taking a high-motor, dual-threat interior defender.
7. Cleveland Browns – Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The Browns play in a division with good quarterbacks. By snagging Carter, they pair an explosive pass rusher with all of the traits to do big things at the next level with Myles Garrett.
8. Carolina Panthers – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Panthers are riding with Bryce Young. Which is why they take the biggest weapon and best wide receiver in the draft to give their reinvigorated quarterback a bona fide WR1.
9. Dallas Cowboys – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
A Jerry Jones move if there ever was one. A 2,000-yard rusher in college with all of the tools to be a top running back at the NFL level barring injury.
10. New Orleans Saints – Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Walker has the tools to be a Day 1 impact player. The Saints' defensive line needs that boost.
11. Miami Dolphins – Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Dolphins need a lot of help just about everywhere. They take a big time blocker in Campbell to fortify the offense line, protecting Tua Tagovailoa and allowing Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane to run free.
12. Cincinnati Bengals – Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Pressuring the passer is huge, and getting someone to pair up with Trey Hendrickson (or replace) will be near the top of the Bengals' shopping list.
13. Indianapolis Colts – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The second wide receiver off the board is a dynamic one that gives Anthony Richardson a big-time talent with a high floor.
14. Chicago Bears – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Caleb Williams is getting beat up bad. Your No. 1 overall quarterback can't be taking that kind of pounding.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson is too good to be passed up by a defense that needs help.
16. Seattle Seahawks – James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Seahawks have holes everywhere on defense. Making quarterbacks uncomfortable is the name of the game, though, so Seattle makes a splash with what might be the toolsiest edge rusher in the draft.
17. San Francisco 49ers – Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
With the two Nic(k)s, the 49ers defense remains formidable as a whole and terrifying from a pass-rushing perspective.
18. Denver Broncos – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
His silence against Michigan was partly due to playcalling. That doesn't change the fact that A) he's an dangerous playmaker and B) the Broncos need a dangerous playmaker for Bo Nix.
19. Los Angeles Rams – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Tyler Higbee isn't getting any younger and his health is an issue. The Rams want to get a dynamic pass catching threat who can add another wrinkle to the offense. They take the pound-for-pound best tight end in the draft.
20. Atlanta Falcons – Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
An edge rusher is still the top priority for the Falcons. Sawyer is a versatile edge rusher that terrorizes quarterbacks (and flags).
21. Arizona Cardinals – Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Just because Kyler Murray can run for his life doesn't mean he should have to. The Cardinals get him some must needed protection.
22. Washington Commanders – Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech
Marshon Lattimore looked like on of the best moves at the time of the deadline. Now, that future looks a lot shakier. The Commanders need to think long-term. Delane is a high-ceiling prospect.
23. Houston Texans – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Texans have a solid roster from top to bottom. Still, they could use some help at the third level. They get that help by taking the best safety in the draft.
24. Los Angeles Chargers – Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
If his teammate is the best defensive lineman in the draft, Grant is No. 2. He is a massive gap-plugger and he can manipulate the pocket. Jim Harbaugh, who has done a masterful job with the Chargers' identity with limited means, can't resist taking his former star.
25. Green Bay Packers – Jalon Walker, LB*, Georgia
The Minnesota Vikings have Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings, and Daniel Jones. The Detroit Lions have Jared Goff. The Chicago Bears have their guy in Caleb Williams. By fortifying their pass rush (Walker projects as an edge rusher), the Packers make it easier for themselves.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers – Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
The Steelers' passing game is sorely lacking a weapon outside of George Pickens. Like, painfully.
27. Minnesota Vikings – Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
Minnesota has a shopping list with plenty of needs, but cornerback is No. 1. They take the best available.
28. Philadelphia Eagles – JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Tuimoloau could very well play himself to a higher spot. His ceiling is that of an elite NFL pass rusher. That's good enough for Philadelphia.
29. Baltimore Ravens – Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
The Ravens need help in the interior. They take a game-changer to make life easier for Lamar Jackson.
30. Buffalo Bills – Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Bills' defense could use a boost on the defensive line. Williams can make a big impact against the run.
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger. The Chiefs get his successor. And another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
32. Detroit Lions – Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
That explosive Lions offense can thank the best front line in the league. They look to extend the lifespan of that wall with a big-time SEC blocker.
