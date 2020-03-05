JaguarReport
More Jaguars’ Players React as A.J. Bouye Says Farewell to Jacksonville

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye isn't leaving Duval on bad terms following a trade that will send him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Instead, he has taken to social media to let Jacksonville know how much it meant to him over the last three seasons. 

"What a ride. If there’s one thing I’ve learned with this organization, it’s that you’re only as successful as the people you surround yourself with,” Bouye wrote in a farewell message to the Jaguars. “I felt that support from the coaching staff to the trainers, equipment managers, front office down to my teammates and I am forever grateful for that.

″To my brothers who I have been through so much with over the past three years . . . I can’t say how much I appreciate working alongside all of you. I’ve become a stronger player than I ever could have imagined because I’ve had had my teammates pushing me to be great. At the end of the day we all know that this is a business, as players we share the same goals as our coaches and organizations, to win. Remember, you are more than just an athlete, you are a role model to those who come after us. I wish the fans of Duval much success as the Khan family is definitely working hard to bring positive things to the city.″

In Bouye's departure, some current Jaguars' players are reacting to the loss of a veteran leader of the locker room. Starting safety Ronnie Harrison, who shared a secondary with Bouye for the first two years of his career, tweeted his support for Bouye on Thursday, remarking how much the veteran corner had taught him.

Cornerback Tre Herndon, who started opposite of Bouye for much of the 2019 season and learned first-hand from Bouye about the ups-and-downs of the life of an undrafted free agent over the last two years, also left a comment on social media giving his support to Bouye.

Jacksonville wide receiver DJ Chark also left a note for Bouye, remarking that he looks forward to playing against the veteran sometime in the future. 

Bouye's departure is dramatically different than Jalen Ramsey's, the last cornerback the Jaguars traded, and the eventual departure of Yannick Ngakoue, who has taken to social media several times this week to speak out against the Jaguars. Unlike those two players, Bouye is leaving without any disgruntlement.

Bouye's career with the Jaguars started off strong. In the team's 10-6 season in 2017, he was a centerpiece to the Jaguars advancing to the AFC Championship thanks to his six interceptions and Pro Bowl performance opposite Ramsey. Bouye's production slipped over the last two years, however, and he has only recorded two interceptions since.

