Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Franchise Building Block Takes No. 1 Spot
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 1 below.
No. 1: Trevor Lawrence
This one was always obvious, and for good reason.
The Jaguars will simply go as far as their quarterback takes them. Trevor Lawrence is the biggest reason that 9-8 now feels like a failure for the Jaguars. 10 years ago, 9-8 would be a fever dream.
The best Jaguars team of the Shad Khan era only won one more regular season game than that with the 10-6 Jaguars in 2017.
Lawrence is the one who has spurned the Jaguars' improvement, along with the hiring of head coach Doug Pederson and some solid contributors via general manager Trent Baalke and the NFL Draft.
Lawrence is the straw that stirs the drink, however. And while a quarterback is arguably the most important player of every team, Lawrence is even that much more important to Jacksonville.
Now a fourth-year veteran and a four-year captain, Lawrence has settled into a leadership role in the Jaguars' offense. It is his team on and off the field, and that is why he is the team's most important player.
“I think just his confidence in the system, being three years in. I think he's taken more ownership of the offense and what he likes and what he doesn't like," former Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard said in training camp.
"He's not afraid to tell Press [Taylor] or Doug [Pederson] that he doesn't want that play called, he doesn't like that play; whereas, maybe in years past he would run a play just to appease coaches or whatever. But now I think he's taken more ownership of it and telling guys how he wants certain routes run this way or else you won't get the ball type of thing.”
