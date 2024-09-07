Jaguar Report

Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Franchise Building Block Takes No. 1 Spot

For the Jacksonville Jaguars to find success in 2024, they will have to ride on the right arm of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his pass for a touchdown score to wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his pass for a touchdown score to wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.

For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.

So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 1 below.

No. 1: Trevor Lawrence

This one was always obvious, and for good reason.

The Jaguars will simply go as far as their quarterback takes them. Trevor Lawrence is the biggest reason that 9-8 now feels like a failure for the Jaguars. 10 years ago, 9-8 would be a fever dream.

The best Jaguars team of the Shad Khan era only won one more regular season game than that with the 10-6 Jaguars in 2017.

Lawrence is the one who has spurned the Jaguars' improvement, along with the hiring of head coach Doug Pederson and some solid contributors via general manager Trent Baalke and the NFL Draft.

Lawrence is the straw that stirs the drink, however. And while a quarterback is arguably the most important player of every team, Lawrence is even that much more important to Jacksonville.

Now a fourth-year veteran and a four-year captain, Lawrence has settled into a leadership role in the Jaguars' offense. It is his team on and off the field, and that is why he is the team's most important player.

“I think just his confidence in the system, being three years in. I think he's taken more ownership of the offense and what he likes and what he doesn't like," former Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard said in training camp.

"He's not afraid to tell Press [Taylor] or Doug [Pederson] that he doesn't want that play called, he doesn't like that play; whereas, maybe in years past he would run a play just to appease coaches or whatever. But now I think he's taken more ownership of it and telling guys how he wants certain routes run this way or else you won't get the ball type of thing.”

For our full top-10 list ...

No. 10: Mitch Morse

No. 9: Christian Kirk

No. 8: Cam Robinson

No. 7: Travis Etienne

No. 6: Arik Armstead

No. 5: Tyson Campbell

No. 4: Travon Walker

No. 3: Ryan Nielsen

No. 2: Josh Hines-Allen

No. 1: Trevor Lawrence

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News