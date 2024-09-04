National Media Shows Complete Disrespect for Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have many tenants of what makes a good team in the National Football League. Franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. A workhorse running back with Travis Etienne. A talented group of receivers and tight ends for Lawrence to throw to. A good defense.
The Jaguars even have a competent coach in Doug Pederson -- a Super Bowl-winner who just two years ago turned the Jaguars around. Abysmal (thanks to Urban Meyer's short stint) to a playoff run. Last year, the Jaguars were 8-3 before it all fell apart.
Yet the national media is overlooking the Jaguars. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund ran simulations to project the win totals for each NFL team. The Jaguars were projected to get 8.3 wins, with a ceiling of 10.9 and a floor of 7.2. This puts them on the fringes of a playoff berth, if even that.
"New [defensive coordinator] Ryan Nielsen's scheme is well suited for Jaguars edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen," Frelund wrote. "And that should mean good things for Jacksonville's defense. Hines-Allen notched 96 pressures in 2023, the second-most in the NFL behind only Micah Parsons (99), per Next Gen Stats."
The Jaguars will go vertical this season, while maintaining a balanced rushing attack with Etienne, who is considered one of the best backs in the league. He is versatile, a threat in the passing game as well.
The biggest concern for the Jaguars is the offensive line, which did little to improve this offseason. Center Mitch Morse was signed this offseason to bolster the interior. No drastic improvement, however.
Cam Robinson, who has a Pro Football Focus pass block grade of 78.8, is still the Jaguars' best offensive lineman.
The Jaguars have a tough four-game stretch to begin the season -- an away game against the Miami Dolphins, then the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills, and finish the run at Houston to play the Texans. All four were playoff teams last year. All four are contenders again this year.
How the Jaguars do during that stretch could be indicative of where the team is at this season when it comes to competing.
Owner Shad Khan wants to win now. Pederson agreed with that sentiment on Monday.
"Yeah, I think he's right on," Pederson said of Khan. "I think that is our expectation. It's always our expectation. Each year, you put together and you assemble the best team the best set of coaches and you've got to put in the time. You've got to work hard. ... That's the expectation and we're all held to that."
