Nebraska Football Fans Clamor For ... Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer?

Anyone who watched the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars operate will likely express some shock, but it appears for the first time there is a call for a program to hire former and disgraced former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer, who was hired this year by Fox Sports to contribute to their game-day broadcasts, was the center of a loud and emphatic "We want Urban!" chant from Nebraska Cornhuskers fans during Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

It was not even 12 months ago that Meyer was fired 13 games into his NFL career, leaving behind him a broken Jaguars organization and locker room and a number of controversies, ranging from hiring Chris Doyle to letting a co-ed who was not his wife dance on him at a Columbus bar following a Jaguars loss to allegedly kicking former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo.

Meyer's stint as Jaguars' head coach officially was the shortest of any non-interim head coach in franchise history, with Meyer coaching three fewer games than Mike Mularkey. Meyer's Jaguars teams never once scored 30 points, suffered two different five-game losing streaks, were on pace to be the worst scoring offense in franchise history, and produced just nine passing touchdowns out of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in 13 games.

In short, the 2-11 Meyer was a shoddy impression of a head coach on the field and a sleazy snake oil salesman off the field.

Before he went on one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history in 2021, though, Meyer was a successful college coach at several stops, though with controversy following him there.

Meyer has had head coach stops with Bowling Green (2001-2002), Utah (2003-2004), Florida (2005-2010), and Ohio State (2012-2018). During that time, Meyer compiled a 187-32 record, including a 12-3 record in bowl games. Meyer's teams won three national championships and seven conference titles.

The Jaguars have moved on from Meyer and hired Doug Pederson, who has drawn rave reviews from the locker room and front office for essentially being the anti-Urban Meyer. Nebraska fans may want to learn their lesson the hard way, though, after the Scott Frost era ended in failure and a in-season firing.