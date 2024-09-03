New Cast of Veterans Could Be Key to Jaguars' Success
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed numerous players this offseason who they expect to play a sizeable role this season. The Jaguars had many areas they needed to improve in this offseason, and they feel that they could do so via the NFL Draft and free agency.
The season's first game is around the corner, and the Jaguars will face the Miami Dolphins, one of the best teams in the National Football League last season.
Coach Doug Pederson believes the Jaguars have set up a roster filled with young, talented players that has now been combined with talented veteran players. Many of them were added this offseason via free agency.
Coach Pedersen hopes the quality experience many of the team’s recently signed free agents have will rub off on the younger players.
“Yeah, I think both those guys and all of our free agents that we brought, one, they've added the value and the competition that we were looking for at their positions, and also some leadership,” Pederson said. “Veteran players that have played a lot of football, they've been on winning teams.”
Many players the Jaguars signed over the offseason gained valuable playing experience elsewhere. Multiple free agents that the Jaguars signed this offseason are listed as starters on the team’s current depth chart. Some, such as defensive lineman Arik Armstead, have played in the Super Bowl.
Coach Pederson values the leadership the newly added veterans add to the team and believes their experience will help the team improve this season. As Coach Pederson continues to change the culture surrounding the Jaguars, adding veteran players with winning experience is a wise idea.
Their leadership and talent will be valuable additions for the younger players on both sides of the ball.
“Obviously, Arik [Armstead], he’s been to a couple Super Bowls, and he knows how that is and [Ronald] Darby the same way,” Pederson said. “I look at Mitch [OL Mitch Morse] and Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] and all the guys too, offensively, that have been to the top in the AFC. It's just their leadership, I think, and the value that they bring there, not only with their skill set and what they can provide offensively and defensively.”
