New Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: 'Just Know I'm Healthy'

Calvin Ridley wants Jacksonville Jaguars fans and followers to know one thing: he will be ready when he is back on the field.

"Ima show you just know I’m healthy," Ridley tweeted on Tuesday when a fan asked for an update on his conditioning during his 2022 suspension.

Ridley is currently suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021. He can be reinstated on Feb. 15, 2023.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars traded a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick for Ridley. The conditional pick could become a third-rounder if Ridley reaches certain incentives in 2023, or it could become a second-rounder if he's signed to a long-term deal.

“We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community,” Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke. said on Tuesday

“This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to finishing strong this season and integrating Calvin into our program at the appropriate time.”

Ridley, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, caught 217 passes for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He played in five games last year before stepping away from the team, catching 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Ridley, 6-1, 190, played in 49 games (35 starts) from 2018-21 and caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 TDs. In 2020, he recorded single-season career highs in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,374), while tallying a team-high nine touchdown receptions, earning second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. Ridley eclipsed 100 receiving yards in eight games in 2020, the most in the NFL.

In 2018, Ridley led all rookie wide receivers in receptions (64), receiving yards (821) and TDs (10) and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He totaled 17 TD catches in his first two seasons with the Falcons, the most by any player in their first two seasons since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014-15. Ridley was one of seven players to total at least 25 receiving TDs from 2018-20, joining Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Tyler Lockett and tight end Travis Kelce.