What Are The Odds: New Odds Released on James Robinson, Doug Marrone, Jaguars' Chances For No. 1 Pick

BetOnline has released new odds on a variety of Jaguars topics. We break down whether James Robinson has a chance to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year, their odds to pick No. 1 overall, and more.

There are only four games remaining in the 2020 regular season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to play at TIAA Bank Field two more times before the season draws to a close.

A lot can happen over four weeks. The 1-11 Jaguars are trying to finish the year strong after an 11-game losing streak has derailed the course of their season.

But what about the shoes that are set to drop when the final whistle is blown in Week 17? From offseason awards to the future of the franchise's leadership, there is still a lot that has to play out.

Luckily BetOnline has released new odds this week on a variety of topics, with the Jaguars making an appearance more than once.

James Robinson's odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson has been the team's best rookie and potentially their top player overall through 12 games. Despite the team's losing record, Robinson continues to produce consistently and has become the cornerstone of the team's offense. As a result, he has floated within the top-six in terms of odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year for much of the season.

In new odds released this week, Robinson's chances to win the award -- which would make him the first Jaguars player to do so -- have actually increased. Robinson's odds are now fifth-highest at 25/1, an improvement from the 33/1 odds BetOnline had given Robinson on Dec. 1.

Robinson currently trails Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (1/3), Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (9/4), Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (18/1 ), and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (22/1).

Robinson currently leads all rookie running backs in rushing yards (968), receiving yards (310), receptions (42), and yards from scrimmage (1,278). He has already shattered most undrafted free offensive rookie pace records through 12 games and it doesn't appear as if the Jaguars have any plans to not continue to give him the ball.

In 12 games, Robinson has carried the ball 212 times for 968 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 42 passes for 310 yards (7.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

Offensive Rookie of the Year has been won by a running back in two of the last three seasons. Alvik Kamara won in 2017 while Saquon Barkley won in 2018. If Robinson continues his stellar pace, perhaps he can become the third back to do so since 2017. He does face stiff competition in Herbert and Jefferson, however, with each setting records in their own rights.

Odds on Doug Marrone's job status

BetOnline also frequently releases odds on coaches on the hot seat. We have already seen multiple head coaches fired this season in Bill O'Brien, Matt Patricia, and Dan Quinn. Their latest odds are on who will be the next head coach to join the ranks of fired generals, but Marrone is likely much too high on this list.

The site has given Marrone 4/1 odds to be the next head coach fired, placing him in fourth in terms of their odds. He trails Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn (3/2), Jets coach Adam Gase (9/4), and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (7/2).

With that said, Marrone has already been told by owner Shad Khan that he will be coaching the team through the 2020 season. Khan told Marrone this when the team fired general manager Dave Caldwell after Week 11, and it is clear the Jaguars are emphasizing their general manager search before the head coach.

So perhaps Marrone could be the next coach fired if no other coach is fired during the regular season and the Jaguars cut ties with him before Gase, Lynn, or others are fired, but that implausible scenario is the only one in which his placing here makes much sense.

Odds for Jaguars to pick No. 1 overall

Finally, odds have been released on whether the Jaguars will be able to pull the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the tight grasp of the Jets.

The Jets have already proven that it is likely their destiny to pick No. 1 this season, with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams calling a baffling Cover-0 blitz with 0:13 left in Week 13 against Las Vegas. The blitz allowed Henry Ruggs to score a 46-yard touchdown and kept the Jets as the league's only winless team.

But if the Jets and Jaguars each finish the season 1-15 or 2-14, the Jaguars will own the No. 1 pick due to the strength of schedule tiebreaker. What are the chances of this happening?

BetOnline gave the Jaguars 2/1 odds to pick No. 1, trailing the Jets and their 1/3 odds. As it stands today, the Jaguars have the fourth-toughest schedule remaining in terms of DVOA and the Jets have the seventh-toughest (figures per FootballOutsiders.com).

The Jaguars have lost four of their last five games by four points or fewer, so they have at least remained competitive throughout the second half of their losing streak. The Jets have battled tough in recent weeks and the roster is clearly working tirelessly to find a win, but the Jets have the advantage over the Jaguars of already being winless.