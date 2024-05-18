NFL.Com: Brian Thomas Has 'A Higher Ceiling' Than Any Jaguars WR Since Allen Robinson
There is no question the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to put a lot on Brian Thomas Jr.'s plate as a rookie. What the talented first round pick does with the oppurtunity could end up defining the entire passing game.
That is asking a lot of Thomas, the No. 23 pick in last month's draft. But Thomas was the fourth receiver drafted for a reason; the Jaguars see speed and traits that give him a sky-high ceiling as they try to replace Calvin Ridley's speed on the outside.
“I think the number one thing you see is the speed on film. You see the ability to get behind secondary and the second and third level defenders. That’s big in our league," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at Thomas' introdcutory press conference.
"Again, I mentioned last night too, there’s going to be some different coverages that he’s going to see here at the NFL level. A lot of teams try to keep that at bay, they try not to get receivers behind you. But, it’s our job as coaches to make sure that we create opportunities to do that and utilize that speed. What that does then, is open up the second level area. That’s where those 12 to 15 to 20 to 25-yard ranges are really important. That’s where you can spend a lot of time and make a lot of catches in those areas with what we saw on tape with Brian. Being able to separate at the top of the route and use that athleticism and use his strength and his size to create some openness there in that second level.”
With his blend of size and speed, it isn't outlandish to say Thomas is one of the most athletic receivers in the NFL as a rookie. And thanks to that upside, the Jaguars have a chance to develop the kind of receiver talent they haven't seen since Allen Robinson's dominant 2015 season.
"Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones are out; Gabe Davis and first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. are in. This wasn't the initial plan, considering Jacksonville clearly wanted to re-sign Ridley, but Thomas has a higher ceiling than any receiver who's been on the Jaguars' roster since Allen Robinson," NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote.
Thomas is the biggest investment the Jaguars have made in a wide receiver since 2012. In the 13 drafts between 2012 and 2024, only Thomas and Justin Blackmon have been first-round receivers selected by Jacksonville. And with his 4.34 speed and 17 touchdowns for the Tigers in 2023, Thomas brings worlds of potential.
After two relatively quiet years in Baton Rouge, Thomas exploded in 2023. The arrival of Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels was always going to lift up the Tigers’ offense, but Thomas emerged as a dominant downfield presence.
In 2023, Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per catch. He racked up 1,177 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for LSU, despite splitting touches with fellow first-round WR Malik Nabers.