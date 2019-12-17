JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

NFL Power Rankings Week 16 - Jaguars Finally Climb

John Shipley

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

3. New Orleans Saints (11-3)

4. Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

5. Green Bay Packers (11-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

8. New England Patriots (11-3)

9. Houston Texans (9-5)

10. Buffalo Bills (10-4)

11. Tennessee Titans (8-6)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)

13. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

15. Dallas Cowboys (7-7)

16. Chicago Bears (7-7)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

18. Oakland Raiders (6-8)

19. Cleveland Browns (6-8)

20. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

22. Denver Broncos (5-9)

23. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

24. Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1)

25. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9): After a 20-16 victory in a hostile Oakland Coliseum environment vs. the Oakland Raiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally climb a bit in the power rankings. Jacksonville had fallen to near the bottom of the list due to a five-game losing streak that featured the Jaguars getting blown out week in and week out. Jacksonville still showed a ton of flaws on Sunday and the fact that they aren't a good team didn't go anywhere, but they also showed enough toughness and resilience to mount a double-digit point comeback on the road, something worth recognizing. 

27. Detroit Lions (3-10-1)

28. New York Jets (5-9)

29. Miami Dolphins (3-11)

30. Washington Redskins (3-11)

31. New York Giants (2-12)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #26

"It seems strange to say considering the Jaguars were in the AFC title game two seasons ago, but the roster has significantly regressed. They never adequately replaced six defensive starters/key reserves from 2017, and interior defensive line and linebacker are two of the roster's weakest spots."

CBS - #22

"Winning to break a bad losing streak seems like a good thing, but is it really? They are playing for the future."

USA Today - #24

"And now NFLPA is advising its members against signing with Jacksonville, presumably, until current regime is swept out."

Bleacher Report - #27

"Jacksonville will enter the offseason as the clear No. 4 team in the AFC South and with veteran quarterback Nick Foles riding the bench after he signed a four-year, $88 million deal last offseason. Change is all but certainly coming at head coach, and there are questions galore on both sides of the ball. "

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 15 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

Our live thread of today's Jaguars vs. Raiders game with our news, analysis, and more.

Jaguars DE Josh Allen Leaves First Half With Shoulder Injury

John Shipley

The rookie defensive end has a stinger after colliding with Calais Campbell.

Which Players Could the Jaguars Focus a Rebuild Around?

John Shipley

With sweeping changes likely to come and the roster in shambles, which current Jaguars should be the focus of the future rebuilding effort?

Jaguars Mount Second Half Comeback, Down Raiders in Final Oakland Home Game

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won the final Raiders home game in Oakland after a 17-0 second half effort.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on injured DJ Chark: 'We Got Great News Today'

John Shipley

Jaguars top wideout DJ Chark missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but he is progressing said his head coach.

NFLPA Releases Scathing Statement on Jaguars After Winning Arbitration Grievance

John Shipley

The NFLPA didn't hold back on criticism the Jaguars following winning a grievance over the team for fining players for missing offseason rehab.

Chance to Spoil Oakland’s Historical Day Was a ‘Great Motive’ for Jaguars Team Hungry for a Win

John Shipley

Jacksonville's roster was well aware of the historical significance of Sunday's game in Oakland, and it helped fuel them to victory.

Winners and Losers From Jacksonville's Comeback Victory in Oakland

John Shipley

Which Jaguars showed out in a big way in Sunday's 20-16 win, and which struggled?

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley

What do the snap counts from the Jaguars' win on Sunday mean?

Film Room: How Leonard Fournette Has Paved a Path For Success in 2019

Laurie Fitzpatrick

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is having a career year in 2019. How has he done it?