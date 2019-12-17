NFL Power Rankings Week 16 - Jaguars Finally Climb
NFL Power Rankings
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2)
2. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
3. New Orleans Saints (11-3)
4. Seattle Seahawks (11-3)
5. Green Bay Packers (11-3)
6. Minnesota Vikings (10-4)
7. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)
8. New England Patriots (11-3)
9. Houston Texans (9-5)
10. Buffalo Bills (10-4)
11. Tennessee Titans (8-6)
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)
13. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
15. Dallas Cowboys (7-7)
16. Chicago Bears (7-7)
17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
18. Oakland Raiders (6-8)
19. Cleveland Browns (6-8)
20. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
22. Denver Broncos (5-9)
23. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
24. Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1)
25. Carolina Panthers (5-9)
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9): After a 20-16 victory in a hostile Oakland Coliseum environment vs. the Oakland Raiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally climb a bit in the power rankings. Jacksonville had fallen to near the bottom of the list due to a five-game losing streak that featured the Jaguars getting blown out week in and week out. Jacksonville still showed a ton of flaws on Sunday and the fact that they aren't a good team didn't go anywhere, but they also showed enough toughness and resilience to mount a double-digit point comeback on the road, something worth recognizing.
27. Detroit Lions (3-10-1)
28. New York Jets (5-9)
29. Miami Dolphins (3-11)
30. Washington Redskins (3-11)
31. New York Giants (2-12)
32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13)
Other Jaguars Rankings
ESPN - #26
"It seems strange to say considering the Jaguars were in the AFC title game two seasons ago, but the roster has significantly regressed. They never adequately replaced six defensive starters/key reserves from 2017, and interior defensive line and linebacker are two of the roster's weakest spots."
CBS - #22
"Winning to break a bad losing streak seems like a good thing, but is it really? They are playing for the future."
USA Today - #24
"And now NFLPA is advising its members against signing with Jacksonville, presumably, until current regime is swept out."
Bleacher Report - #27
"Jacksonville will enter the offseason as the clear No. 4 team in the AFC South and with veteran quarterback Nick Foles riding the bench after he signed a four-year, $88 million deal last offseason. Change is all but certainly coming at head coach, and there are questions galore on both sides of the ball. "