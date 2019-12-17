NFL Power Rankings Week 16 - Jaguars Finally Climb

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

3. New Orleans Saints (11-3)

4. Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

5. Green Bay Packers (11-3)



6. Minnesota Vikings (10-4)



7. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

8. New England Patriots (11-3)

9. Houston Texans (9-5)

10. Buffalo Bills (10-4)

11. Tennessee Titans (8-6)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)

13. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

15. Dallas Cowboys (7-7)

16. Chicago Bears (7-7)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

18. Oakland Raiders (6-8)

19. Cleveland Browns (6-8)



20. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

22. Denver Broncos (5-9)

23. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

24. Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1)

25. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9): After a 20-16 victory in a hostile Oakland Coliseum environment vs. the Oakland Raiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally climb a bit in the power rankings. Jacksonville had fallen to near the bottom of the list due to a five-game losing streak that featured the Jaguars getting blown out week in and week out. Jacksonville still showed a ton of flaws on Sunday and the fact that they aren't a good team didn't go anywhere, but they also showed enough toughness and resilience to mount a double-digit point comeback on the road, something worth recognizing.

27. Detroit Lions (3-10-1)

28. New York Jets (5-9)

29. Miami Dolphins (3-11)

30. Washington Redskins (3-11)

31. New York Giants (2-12)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #26

"It seems strange to say considering the Jaguars were in the AFC title game two seasons ago, but the roster has significantly regressed. They never adequately replaced six defensive starters/key reserves from 2017, and interior defensive line and linebacker are two of the roster's weakest spots."

CBS - #22

"Winning to break a bad losing streak seems like a good thing, but is it really? They are playing for the future."

USA Today - #24

"And now NFLPA is advising its members against signing with Jacksonville, presumably, until current regime is swept out."

Bleacher Report - #27