NFL Power Rankings Week 17 - Jaguars Drop Yet Again
NFL Power Rankings
1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)
2. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)
3. New Orleans Saints (12-3)
4. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
5. Green Bay Packers (12-3)
6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)
7. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
8. New England Patriots (12-3)
9. Houston Texans (10-5)
10. Buffalo Bills (10-5)
11. Tennessee Titans (8-7)
12. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)
14. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
16. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)
17. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)
18. Chicago Bears (7-8)
19. Oakland Raiders (7-8)
20. Cleveland Browns (6-9)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)
22. Denver Broncos (6-9)
23. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)
24. New York Jets (6-9)
25. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)
26. Carolina Panthers (5-10)
27. Miami Dolphins (4-11)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10): Jacksonville is..... not a good football team. This has been obvious for some time, but the team is 1-6 in its last seven games and is averaging only 14 points per game since Gardner Minshew II returned to the starting lineup. They were dominated by the Atlanta Falcons despite a closer score thanks to the Falcons taking their foot off of the pedal in the second half.
29. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)
30. Washington Redskins (3-12)
31. New York Giants (4-11)
32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)
Other Jaguars Rankings
ESPN - #27
"There were questions about Fournette's commitment, work ethic and maturity coming into the season, and he has answered them all. He has rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards (and counting) and his 1,674 scrimmage yards (and counting) are the fifth most in franchise history and the most since Maurice Jones-Drew's franchise record of 1,908 set in 2011."
CBS - #30
"So much for the idea that firing Tom Coughlin would light a fire under this team. They are just flat out bad."
USA Today - #27
"Welp. Maybe they've at least got a fighting chance to recruit some decent players now that autocratic EVP Tom Coughlin has been deposed."
Bleacher Report - #29
"Little has gone right for the Jaguars of late, and Week 16 was no different. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II went only 13-of-31 for 185 yards. Running back Leonard Fournette had a modest 71 yards on 15 carries. And Jacksonville's floundering defense allowed a whopping 518 yards."