NFL Power Rankings Week 17 - Jaguars Drop Yet Again

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

3. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

4. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

5. Green Bay Packers (12-3)



6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)



7. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

8. New England Patriots (12-3)

9. Houston Texans (10-5)

10. Buffalo Bills (10-5)

11. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

12. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

14. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

16. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

17. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

18. Chicago Bears (7-8)

19. Oakland Raiders (7-8)

20. Cleveland Browns (6-9)



21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

22. Denver Broncos (6-9)

23. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

24. New York Jets (6-9)

25. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

26. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

27. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10): Jacksonville is..... not a good football team. This has been obvious for some time, but the team is 1-6 in its last seven games and is averaging only 14 points per game since Gardner Minshew II returned to the starting lineup. They were dominated by the Atlanta Falcons despite a closer score thanks to the Falcons taking their foot off of the pedal in the second half.

29. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

30. Washington Redskins (3-12)

31. New York Giants (4-11)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #27

"There were questions about Fournette's commitment, work ethic and maturity coming into the season, and he has answered them all. He has rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards (and counting) and his 1,674 scrimmage yards (and counting) are the fifth most in franchise history and the most since Maurice Jones-Drew's franchise record of 1,908 set in 2011."

CBS - #30

"So much for the idea that firing Tom Coughlin would light a fire under this team. They are just flat out bad."

USA Today - #27

"Welp. Maybe they've at least got a fighting chance to recruit some decent players now that autocratic EVP Tom Coughlin has been deposed."

Bleacher Report - #29