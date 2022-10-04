NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Do Jaguars Slip After Eagles Loss?

The Jacksonville Jaguars came off their high in Week 4, losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a sloppy game in the rain despite having a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

"They’re disappointed, they’re mad, they’re upset, they know," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "I think they’re starting to believe just how special they are, how good they can be, sometimes we just have to get out of our own way and just go play.”

So, where do the Jaguars land in this week's power rankings? We break it down below.

No. 32: Carolina Panthers (-1)

Baker Mayfield and Matt Rhule might be the No. 32 quarterback and No. 32 head coach in the NFL. A bad tandem to tie yourself to.

No. 31: Houston Texans (+1)

The Texans are scrappy and are in seemingly every game, but they don't have the signal-caller to get them over the hump quite yet.

No. 30: Chicago Bears (-1)

The Bears' offense is stuck in the 1950s and there isn't any help coming. They built this team to play exactly like it has played so far.

No. 29: Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

The Steelers have quarterback issues. Kenny Pickett is likely going to continue to struggle moving forward, while the Mitch Trubisky experiment went exactly how everyone knew it would.

No. 28: Indianapolis Colts (-6)

Has the clock run out on Chris Ballard and Frank Reich? Each week sure makes it feel it. They should be winless, too, with their lone win coming at the expense of the Chiefs beating themselves.

No. 27: Washington Commanders (-10)

Enough is enough, Washington. They keep getting prime chances to show they are a competitive team and keep letting them slip away. Carson Wentz is not the answer.

No. 26: New York Jets (+4)

The Jets picked up a much-needed win in Pittsburgh in Week 4, showing some impressive grit to come back at the end.

No. 25: Las Vegas Raiders (+2)

The Raiders beat a mediocre Denver team at home in Week 4 and deserve credit for finally getting a win on the board, but they still look like they are a bit away from where they need to be.

No. 24: Tennessee Titans (0)

The Titans beat a bad Colts team and finally got Derrick Henry going, but it remains to be seen if they are back yet.

No. 23: New England Patriots (-2)

The Patriots hung in there in Week 4 despite having to turn to their third-string quarterback, but they just can't find ways to win.

No. 22: New York Giants (+1)

The Giants have to be one of the weakest 3-1 teams in NFL history, but wins are wins.

No. 21: New Orleans Saints (-1)

The Saints are mostly unwatchable on offense without Jameis Winston, but they still have a tough-nosed defense.

No. 20: Seattle Seahawks (+8)

Geno Smith is running Seattle's offense better than Russell Wilson did last year. Go figure!

No. 19: Atlanta Falcons: (+7)

If Arthur Smith can get better quarterback play, the Falcons' offense has a chance to take off.

No. 18: Denver Broncos (-3)

The Broncos are letting Russ cook and he is producing cafeteria food. Add in injuries and this team looks like it is going to keep slipping.

No. 17: Minnesota Vikings (+3)

The Vikings are the black coffee of NFL teams this year. They are fine. Just fine.

No. 16: Detroit Lions (-3)

The Lions' offense has put up huge numbers, but they currently have the NFL's worst defense and are clearly limited on that side of the ball.

No. 15: Arizona Cardinals (-3)

The Cardinals beat the Panthers in sloppy and unconvincing fashion. They just haven't clicked this year.

No. 14: Dallas Cowboys (+5)

Cooper Rush was doubted by generally the entire sports world, but he has suddenly picked up three wins in a row on the heels of a great defense.

No. 13: San Francisco 49ers (+3)

The 49ers had a statement win at home against the Rams on Sunday. Demeco Ryans should be a head coach next season at this rate.

No. 12: Cincinnati Bengals (+6)

Who are the Bengals? Are they the bad team from Weeks 1-2 or the solid team from the last two weeks? The answer is likely in the middle.

No. 11: Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

The Jaguars weren't ready for the big moment in Week 4, but they did lose by just eight on the road against the best team in the NFC despite five turnovers.

No. 10: Los Angeles Rams (-1)

When is Matthew Stafford going to start playing like a top quarterback again? What about a solid quarterback? Soon, the Rams hope.

No. 9: Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

The Chargers got back to their game on Sunday. Despite missing a number of key players, they still generated big plays and held off the Texans' comeback bid.

No. 8: Cleveland Browns (-1)

It is tough to tell which Browns team is going to show up each week. Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job at quarterback, but this is a top-heavy roster that is in trouble when one of its stars is out such as Myles Garrett.

No. 7: Miami Dolphins (-1)

The Dolphins have a chance to slip quite a bit in the coming weeks. For now, their 3-1 record speaks for itself, but it will be up to Teddy Bridgewater to keep them afloat.

No. 6: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)

Tom Brady and Mike Evans got the passing game back on track this Sunday. Despite a loss to the Chiefs, it was a game that still felt like a step forward.

No. 5: Green Bay Packers (0)

The Packers won in overtime against a rookie third-string quarterback, which isn't the best sign for their prowess. Still, they keep winning.

No. 4: Baltimore Ravens (+1)

The Ravens keep losing games they should win, especially against top teams. They have the best player in the NFL in 2022 in Lamar Jackson and have been in every game, though, so they are still in the top-5 despite the close loss.

No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs (+1)

The Chiefs' offense looked more like what we expected against a talented and aggressive defense on Sunday. A 10-point win over the Buccaneers is a big moment at this point in the season.

No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles (0)

The Eagles beat a good Jaguars team on Sunday after flexing their muscles and running right over a top-ranked rushing defense. They are legit.

No. 1: Buffalo Bills: (0)

The Bills fought back and beat a good Baltimore Ravens team. They have shown they can win shootouts and backyard brawls and are still the NFL's best team.