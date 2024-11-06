NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Observations on the Jaguars
After a quiet trade deadline for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the dust has officially settled on major roster movements for the 2024 season.
For better or worse, the Jaguars have their guys. Reinforcements aren't on the way, and the Jaguars are going to look to turn their season around from a 2-7 start with the current roster they have.
"I’m going to keep working. I’m going to keep challenging players, and we have to get better," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after Sunday's loss.
"So I’m not going to settle on the fact that, you know, it is what it is, obviously, but, we’re going to roll up our sleeves and go to work and try to keep it moving and try to fix it already."
So, what do we make of the Jaguars and the trade deadline moves and non-moves? We break it down below.
Jaguars were never going to be buyers
The Jaguars absolutely had needs entering the trade deadline. They just had to call up two practice squad receivers last week due to injuries to Christian Kirk, Devin Duvernay and Gabe Davis. They just placed one guard on injured reserve and have another injured with an ankle issue. And the team has no real third defensive end.
With that said, the Jaguars were never going to be buyers at 2-7. There have not been any rumblings from those inside the Miller Electric Center about potential moves to add players. That is always going to be the case with a team that is more likely to be picking in the top-10 than they are to make the playoffs.
Jaguars saw stagnant markets after recent deals
While the Jaguars did not make any moves during an active final day of the trade deadline, it does need to be considered the Jaguars made two earlier trades over the last few weeks. They traded one player with trade value in Roy Robertson-Harris after Week 6 and ended up trading Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings two weeks later.
As a result, the Jaguars just didn't have many other deals to make on Tuesday -- especially after Christian Kirk's season-ending injury last week. The Jaguars didn't see much movement in markets for their other players, making for a quiet trade deadline but not a quiet month.
Impact of Week 8 on Jaguars' trade deadline
It sure feels like Week 8 was a major week in terms of impact on the Jaguars' draft plans. Not only did Kirk sustain a season-ending collarbone injury that took him off the trade block, but the Jaguars also saw left guard Ezra Cleveland suffer an ankle injury. While the Jaguars were never going to trade Cleveland, this did potentially have a domino effect.
With the Jaguars already down one guard in Cleveland, it never seemed likely they would deal right guard Brandon Scherff. Add in Cooper Hodges suffering a season-ending leg injury, and it made trading Scherff not only unlikely, but also irresponsible. Putting Trevor Lawrence out behind a line without its top three guards from Week 1 is a non-starter.
