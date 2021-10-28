Week 8 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Stand After The Bye Week?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off the bye week heading into Seattle to face the Seahawks, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after a commanding win over the Kansas City Chiefs, where do the rival Tennessee Titans stand?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Detroit Lions (-)

Despite a valiant effort against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions dropped their seventh straight game. However, the team could break that streak this weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles in town.

31. Houston Texans (-)

Tyrod Taylor returning to practice helps the team a little bit, but this team needs more than just a little bit of help.

30. New York Jets (-1)

Losing starting quarterback Zach Wilson hurts, but to cushion the blow, the Jets brought back elite quarterback Joe Flacco to weather the storm while Wilson rides the sideline.

29. Miami Dolphins (+1)

The Dolphins move up a spot simply because the Jets lost Wilson and their game this weekend. Both teams still sit with just one win on the season.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

For the second straight week, the Jaguars didn't lose. However, the efforts from teams ahead of them have pushed the Jags down a spot. Thankfully, another winnable contest comes this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

27. New York Giants (+1)

Over the weekend, the Giants won a game at home by 22 or more points for the first time since 2012. It was unquestionably the best showing this season from a team that doesn't celebrate a lot.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

The Eagles are not wowing anybody so far, and it's getting to a point where the team needs to fully commit to a rebuild instead of continuing to five chances for players who have consistently underperformed.

25. Washington Football Team (-1)

The AFC South should be the worst division in football, but once again, the NFC East is asking the AFC South to hold their beer and put out bad football on Sundays.

24. Denver Broncos (-2)

Remember when the Broncos were 3-0? Good times.

23. Atlanta Falcons (+3)

The Falcons have clawed their way to .500, and perhaps their schedule has helped them in that department, but rookie Kyle Pitts is showing signs of becoming an elite tight end. It's also really hard to count out former MVP Matt Ryan.

22. Chicago Bears (-3)

This team has possibly been the most inconsistent team in the NFL this season. Two weeks ago, this team upset the Las Vegas Raiders at home, but then found a way to string two embarrassing losses afterwards, including a 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

21. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

You have to admire the Seahawks for giving it their all in the two games since Russell Wilson went down with a finger injury. However, effort doesn't always translate to wins, and in this case, it's put the Seahawks in a 2-5 hole.

20. New England Patriots (+3)

The Patriots are possibly the Bears of the AFC, but with better results. This team contends with the Buccaneers and Cowboys, but struggles against the Texans and Dolphins. Yet, this team also found a way to score 54 points on the Jets.

19. Carolina Panthers (-3)

Remember when the Panthers were 3-0? Good times.

18. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

The Niners continue to feel the effects of the injury bug, and the lack of consistency with their players has forced this team to scramble. The talent is there to be a playoff contender, but the team has struggled to execute and put out the players necessary to be that contender.

17. Indianapolis Colts (+4)

The Colts winning by multiple scores in the past two weeks have given them new life. Carson Wentz is having his best season since 2017 and if this team can beat the Titans this weekend, they could be back in playoff contention.

16. Minnesota Vikings (+2)

Despite not playing in Week 7, the Vikings move up two spots. This team has been one of few to compete in every game they've played this season despite injuries on both sides of the football. The schedule may be a bit rough, but the Vikings should be in play for one of the NFC Wild Card spots.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)

The Steelers' bye came at a good time, as they had two weeks to prepare for a major matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If they pull it off, the Steelers will earn my respect back. However, a loss would put them in last place in the division and make it an extremely steep climb for them to get back in the AFC North race.

14. Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

It feels like the Chiefs have been asleep all season long. Maybe the team's blowout against the Tennessee Titans was the wakeup call it needed.

13. New Orleans Saints (+1)

If the Saints continue to play their cards right, they should make the playoffs. If they can survive this weekend's test against the Buccaneers, I would be shocked if they didn't make the playoffs.

12. Cleveland Browns (-)

Getting Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield back for a divisional matchup against the Steelers is crucial. The Browns have the talent to make a deep playoff run, but it could all be shot to smithereens if they can't stay healthy.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (-)

If you told me the Raiders would be 5-2 at their bye, I'd call your bluff. This is about as good as you can ask for if you're a Raiders fan, but this team still needs another signature moment on the field for me to take them seriously.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

The Chargers remain one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, and their bye couldn't have come at a better time after being blown out by the Ravens. If they can get back to their winning ways against the Patriots this weekend, this team could be a serious threat.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (+4)

The Bengals are for real. The win against the Ravens confirmed it. There are also some gimme games left in the schedule for the current AFC North leader, including this week's contest against the Jets.

8. Baltimore Ravens (-6)

Even though they got squashed by the Bengals this weekend, I still rank the Ravens higher as they've had a tougher schedule to get to the same record the Bengals are now: 5-2. The Ravens are on bye this week, so they can get all of the negativity out of their system before heading into November with a clear mind.

7. Tennessee Titans (+1)

The Titans made a statement by beating the Chiefs at home. Ryan Tannehill was able to showcase his abilities and prove why it's so beneficial as a quarterback to have a running back like Derrick Henry.

6. Green Bay Packers (+1)

The Packers have won six straight games, but that could come to an end as the team faces the undefeated Arizona Cardinals tonight without their top three receivers.

5. Buffalo Bills (+1)

The Bills are welcomed back from their bye week vacation to their second meeting with the Dolphins this season in western New York. If it goes any bit like the first meeting, the Bills should stay in the Top 5 of next week's rankings.

4. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

After winning five straight, the Cowboys' biggest test likely comes this weekend against the extremely competitive Minnesota Vikings.

3. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

Yes, they didn't look like themselves this weekend against the winless Detroit Lions. But, they were still able to win by multiple scores and keep pace with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1)

I'm not totally convinced Tom Brady isn't still in his prime, especially after last week's performance against the Bears, in which he threw his 600th career touchdown.

1. Arizona Cardinals (-)

The kings stay king. But tonight, a matchup with the Green Bay Packers could be the biggest opportunity to knock the undefeated off their throne.