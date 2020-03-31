JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Nick Foles Trade Becomes Official as Jaguars Gain 12th 2020 draft pick

John Shipley

13 days after the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears agreed to a trade that would send veteran quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round selection, the trade has become processed and official, closing the book on the Foles era in Jacksonville.

“We appreciate Nick’s contributions to our organization over the past year,” said General Manager Dave Caldwell in a statement. “We wish him and his family the best in Chicago.”

Foles is the third player the Jaguars have traded for a 2020 draft pick in the month of March alone. Previously, the Jaguars traded cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick, while also trading defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens

Foles had a rocky one-year tenure in Jacksonville, in large part due to an injury he sustained in Week 1. The veteran signed with the Jaguars shortly after he became a free agent in 2019 as the Jaguars signed the former Super Bowl MVP to a four-year, $88 million contract that was worth about $45 million in guarantees, which is the most guaranteed money the Jaguars have ever pledged to a player.

Throughout the entirety of the offseason programs, training camp, and preseason, Foles was the Jaguars' unquestioned No. 1 quarterback. He got off to a hot start in Week 1 as well, throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark on his second possession as the Jaguars' starting quarterback.

Unfortunately for Foles, he sustained a fractured clavicle on that same throw due to a hit from defensive tackle Chris Jones. The injury would require surgery and took Foles off of the field for the next eight games, opening the door for his replacement to take over.

With Foles on the mend, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II started the next eight games. Minshew went 4-4 as the starter in that period, and his energetic play style and moxie won over the respect of his teammates, coaches, front office, and owner Shad Khan.

Foles returned as the Jaguars' starting quarterback in Week 11, his first game eligible to return from injured reserve. His time back on the field was short-lived, however, as the Jaguars were in the midst of a brutal losing streak.

Jacksonville lost each of Foles' first two starts upon his return, and the veteran quarterback was then benched in favor of Minshew by head coach Doug Marrone at halftime of Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after committing three turnovers in the first half. Foles didn't play another snap in 2019.

The Jaguars now have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, including three picks in the fourth round. They will also have to take on a dead cap hit of a little more than $18 million. The team has no financial obligations to Foles following the 2020 season.

The pick the Jaguars gained from the Bears, which is the No. 140 overall selection, gives the Jaguars an abundance of draft ammo for 2020, which could give the team a lot of flexibility when it comes to April 23.

"The Jaguars now have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft (1-9, 1-20, 2-42, 3-73, 4-116, 4-137, 4-140, 5-157, 5-165, 6-189, 6-206, 7-223), including seven selections in the first four rounds," the team said in a release. 

The Jaguars also have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including multiple picks in the first and fourth round.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Could Iowa Defensive End A.J. Epenesa Fill the Jaguars' Pass-Rushing Need?

Does A.J. Epenesa make sense for the Jaguars in the first round following the departure of Calais Campbell?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Hopeful the Yannick Ngakoue Situation Can be Resolved

It appears the ship has sailed for Yannick Ngakoue's standing with the Jaguars, but head coach Doug Marrone is still hopeful for a resolution.

John Shipley

Yannick Ngakoue, Jalen Ramsey Back Each Other Up in Disputes with Jaguars

One former disgruntled Jaguars player and one current disgruntled Jaguar are clearly on the page when it comes to the franchise.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: Maurice Jones-Drew Projects a Round One Trade for Jaguars

Could the Jaguars move up in the first round for an elite cornerback prospect? One former player thinks so.

John Shipley

Jaguars Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue: ‘It’s Obvious My Time Is Up in My Current Situation’

Yannick Ngakoue has once again taken to social media to make a plea for his exit out of Jacksonville.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Projects Two Logical Fits to Jaguars in Latest Mock

In the latest mock draft projection from Pro Football Focus, the Jacksonville Jaguars got two high-floor prospects who could step in and contribute right away.

John Shipley

4 Early Potential Breakout Candidates for the Jaguars' 2020 Season

Which Jaguars players could be in a position to breakout in 2020 and establish a name for themselves?

John Shipley

No Snags: Tyler Eifert Officially Signs Contract With Jaguars

Unlike the issue with the Darqueze Dennard signing, the Jaguars have officially signed Tyler Eifert to his contract.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Be Considered a Candidate to Take a Quarterback in the First Round?

With questions about the long-term future of the Jaguars' quarterback position, should the Jaguars consider taking one in the first round?

John Shipley

by

ajjax53

Jaguars Free Agency Review: What Should Jacksonville Expect from Joe Schobert?

What should Jaguars fans be on the lookout for when it comes to Joe Schobert's impact on the field for the Jaguars?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley