No Longer an Option for the Jaguars? Eagles DC Jim Schwartz Under Contract In 2020

Ever since the 2019 season has ended, there has been a flurry of theories on what the Jacksonville Jaguars may do about its defensive coordinator position. One of the most popular names thrown out as a possibility was Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, but that appears to be a pipe dream as it stands today.

First of all, Jacksonville still technically has a defensive coordinator in Todd Wash, who has been in the role since 2016. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was retained for the 2020 season last week and in his following press conference said he would meet with his staff starting Jan. 13 and move forward from there with potential changes. Jacksonville's defense in 2019 was the worst of Wash's tenure and while his status could be in limbo, Jacksonville currently doesn't have a vacancy at the position.

If Jacksonville were to replace Wash though, many have pointed to Schwartz as a candidate to replace him. Like Wash, Schwartz has been in his current role since 2016, but according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Schwartz is still under contract with the Eagles for the 2020 season.

So if Jacksonville would actually want to interview Schwartz, which there have so far been no indications of, they would need the Eagles to decide to not block the move since he is an assistant. The only way the Eagles wouldn't be able to block a Scwatz departure would be if he wanted to interview as a head coach. For example, the Cleveland Browns have interviewed him for their head coaching position and the Eagles can't really do anything about it.

The reason Schwartz has been floated as a potential candidate for Jacksonville in the event Wash is fired is due to his past with Marrone. He served as Marrone's defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills in 2014, and helped the Bills send three defensive linemen to the Pro Bowl, with Marcell Dareus and Mario Williams being named First-Team All-Pro.

Despite that connection, it appears as if the possibility of Schwartz and Marrone reuniting is a longshot at best. The Eagles could always decide to let Schwartz leave, but even in that scenario, there has been no reported interest from either the Jaguars or Schwartz in the other party.

Jacksonville very may well have a new defensive coordinator in 2020 -- but they could also retain Wash. Either way, the possibility of Schwartz roaming Jacksonville's sideline in 2020 appears to be low.