No Updates on Potential Leonard Fournette Trades as NFL Draft Marches On

In the weeks leading up to the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars were tabbed as a team with a potential fire sale of young players on their hands. But through two days and three rounds, nothing has materialized on any front.

For now, Leonard Fournette is still a member of the Jaguars' roster despite the team's best efforts to change that. And if the last two days are any indication, it appears as if things could stay this way, though perhaps there could be a change on Saturday.

It was reported last week that the Jaguars had begun shopping the fourth-year running back, but Jacksonville has thus far failed to find any takers. The developments, or lack thereof, of the situation led general manager Dave Caldwell to speak bluntly on the topic on Friday.

“To be honest, I don’t have a whole lot to add," Caldwell said when asked about Fournette's status with the team.

"I don’t think there’s any news there, and I think if there was, we would probably give it to you.”

This came at the conclusion of a day two which saw running backs fly off of the board. A number of teams who made sense as landing spots for Fournette instead filled their roster voids with rookie backs, much like the Kansas City Chiefs did in the first round with Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Detroit Lions: D'Andre Swift, No. 35 overall.

Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor, No. 41 overall.

Los Angeles Rams: Cam Akers, No. 52 overall.

Baltimore Ravens: J.K. Dobbins, No. 55 overall.

Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon, No. 62 overall.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, No. 76 overall.

Buffalo Bills: Zack Moss, No. 86 overall.

Tennessee Titans: Darrynton Evans, No. 93 overall.

This list makes up a majority of the running back-needy teams in the NFL, and the Jaguars even contacted some of them about Fournette. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Tampa Bay was one team Jacksonville called about a potential deal for the former No. 4 overall pick.

Aside from these teams, the Miami Dolphins are a club that would make a lot of theoretical sense for Fournette, but Miami general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Friday that he hadn't spoken with Jacksonville about the veteran back.

The fact that the Jaguars are the ones seemingly doing the calling for any Fournette trade, and are still not finding a partner, is telling about the market for the bruising runner. Fournette is a solid player, but he is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is in a saturated running back economy. There are too many talented runners and not enough roster spots.

Fournette could be moved for picks on day three, but it would likely have to be a team that is desperate for a jolt in their rushing game that wasn't able to draft a rookie back. Perhaps the Jaguars could circle back around to trade talks closer to the deadline, but for now any trade momentum appears to be completely stagnant.

In three seasons, Fournette has played in 36 career games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

In 2019, Fournette was one of the AFC's most productive backs from an all-purpose yards perspective, recording 1,152 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns as well as 76 receptions for 522 yards.