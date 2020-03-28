JaguarReport Offseason Mailbag: Which Players on the Offense Could Have New Roles in 2020?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from social media and give our takes on the most pressing questions fans have about their team. From quarterbacks, to free agency, to the NFL Draft, we address it all.

This week, we take questions on which players' roles on the offense could have new roles in 2020, who the likely options are with the No. 9 overall pick, and more.

From @JaxJaguar95: Jaguars fans seem to be divided which position should we take with the #9 pick? OT, DT or CB?

In a vacuum, you can't go into a draft thinking one position has to be the pick at a certain selection, especially with a top-10 pick. It all depends on how the board falls for the Jaguars, and how the picks right in front of them playout. Realistically, players at OT, DT, CB, and WR all make sense for No. 9.

From @JaxJaguar95: If we had Mark Brunell, Steve Beuerlein, David Garrard, Gardner Minshew, Blaine Gabbert, Byron Leftwich, Nick Foles and Blake Bortles all on the same roster who would you start in 2020?

Mark Brunell, with David Garrard and Gardner Minshew both backing him up.

From @FFMediocrates : Do you think we will draft a RB with a mid-round pick? If so, who?

I do think so, primarily because Jay Gruden has always had deep groups of running backs on his offenses with each running back providing different traits. Gruden has his power back in Leonard Fournette and a rotational running back in Ryquell Armstead, but they still need a pass-catching back who can provide a change of pace from Fournette and Armstead. Players like UCLA's Joshua Kelley, TCU's Darius Anderson, and Arizona State's Eno Benjamin make sense.

From @javalb_ : I've seen a lot of mock drafts have us selecting a LB/S hybrid in Jeremy Chinn or Kyle Dugger? Do you think they would be a great fit, or would they be kinda redundant with Ronnie already playing SS and Schobert and Myles playing LB?

Yeah, a hybrid safety/linebacker doesn't make much sense at all for the Jaguars right now considering the versatility they already have in their back seven. The only one of these types that would be logical for the Jaguars to consider would be Isaiah Simmons in the first round, and even his fit is iffy. His talent does overweigh that, though.

From @JordanT321 : Will Marqise Lee be on the 2020 roster?

Most signs point to no, though the release of Lee could come later than many expect. With DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, and Keelan Cole are ahead of Lee on the depth chart, it just doesn't make sense to keep him and his $8.75 million cap hit on the roster. With that said, the Jaguars save $5.25 million if they release Lee before June 1st, while making Lee a post-June 1st cut would save the Jaguars $7 million, so releasing him later in the offseason saves the Jaguars a bit more cap space.

@Dave_Sanborn23 : What’s the reality of Cam Robinson of playing guard if Jags go Becton or Wirfs at 9? And which side does he play?

I think if the Jaguars select any offensive lineman in the first round, he will be playing left tackle. It is just hard to foresee the Jaguars selecting one to play at guard while Cam Robinson enters the final year of his contract. While Robinson has never played guard at the collegiate or professional level, he does have some traits that indicate he could find success. In terms of which side Robinson would play on, right guard makes the most sense as the Jaguars are higher on Andrew Norwell than most fans are.

From @sglaze1 : Are they still pursuing a FA CB? Weren’t they also in talks with a safety?

With Darqueze Dennard no longer joining the roster, it should be expected for the Jaguars to continue to look for a veteran option at cornerback during free agency. We wrote on Friday about a few players who make sense.

As for safety, there haven't been any reports connecting the Jaguars to a player. The Jaguars picked up Jarrod Wilson's team option this offseason, keeping him under contract through 2021. On the other side, the team has a high opinion of Ronnie Harrison and he will likely be asked to step into a leadership role this season.

From @javalb_ : Thoughts on possibly taking Wirfs and moving him to guard like the Redskins did with Scherff?

Tristan Wirfs could absolutely be a Pro Bowl guard with All-Pro potential, but how much does a first-round guard change the outlook of the Jaguars' in 2020? It should instead be expected that any offensive lineman drafted in the first round will play left tackle since it is a position of greater value.

From @NoIntroBailey : Who would be the ideal picks at 9 and 20? Do you see us moving around a lot trading wise in the mid-rounds with so many picks there?

In my personal opinion, the ideal picks at No. 9 and No. 20 for the Jaguars would be Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs at No. 9 and Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson at No. 20. Each of these players could step in and start at key positions right away, and each is among the best athletes at their position in this year's class. The question is if either of these players would fall to those spots.