On Brink of Disaster, Jaguars' Coach Takes Unconventional Approach
The Jacksonville Jaguars should be feeling it. It's more than just their disastrous Monday Night Football blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills, 47-10. It's even more than their 0-3 hole.
0-3 might be an insurmountable position to be in for a team with playoff dreams. But 0-4? A death sentence. The Jaguars face the very real possibility that they fall to 0-4 on Sunday against the Houston Texans, their AFC South rival.
The Texans, a bona fide playoff contender, are just about the worst team the Jaguars could be facing in this situation. That it is in Houston makes it all the more undesirable. There needs to be a sense of urgency and head coach Doug Pederson knows that.
But how is he going to approach it? In a way some wouldn't expect.
"I mean, obviously, our sense of urgency is heightened obviously at 0-3. That’s not where we wanted to be," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "Now, we’re facing a really good Houston football team on the road, and it doesn’t get easier. I don’t think I have to say much, obviously, about these types of weeks. It’s just a matter of continuing to trust our process and the standard we’ve set here and continuing to work through it."
That hands-off approach could haunt him if he loses. If he wins? All the better for it.
It is still a curious position to take after the previous weeks' preparation -- the implementation of an up-tempo attack and the sustainability of longer drives and better communication -- was beat down by 37 points.
That Pederson is taking such an unconventional approach belies the fact that his team has failed owner Shad Khan's high expectations so far.
"Winning now is the expectation," Khan had said before the season. "Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
Khan's words describe playoff expectations. Winning expectations. This team was supposed to be the best in franchise history. Instead, it is off to one of its worst starts.
The heat is on for Pederson. Whether he approaches Week 4 like it is or not -- it's at his own peril.
