On SI Roundtable: What Is the Jaguars' Ceiling?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering 2024 with a renewed focus. After failing to meet expectations in 2023, the Jaguars are once again the hunters and not the hunted. So, what does that mean for their ceiling?
We discussed this and more in an On SI NFL roundtable for Sports Illustrated, discussing each team's best- and worst-case scenario.
So, what do we think the Jaguars' ultimate ceiling is if everything breaks right? And what kind of scenario do we envision as the ultimate nightmare version of the 2024 season?
"Best case: Trevor Lawrence has been the catalyst to the Jaguars’ posting an above-.500 record over the past two seasons, but he was expected to take an MVP-type step in 2023. That didn’t happen and the Jaguars missed the playoffs as a result. If he makes that jump in ’24, the franchise could find itself in New Orleans in February.
Worst case: Injuries derail another season. While Lawrence wasn’t putting up MVP-type numbers before his injuries in 2023, he was playing efficient football and the Jaguars were 8–3. But with injuries to Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Tyson Campbell, Cam Robinson, Ezra Cleveland, Walker Little and others, the Jaguars saw their season squander away during the final six weeks. If they get banged up again, history could repeat itself"
In short, the worst-case scenario involves a similar ending to the 2023 season. Few teams can sustain the types of injuries the Jaguars suffered through at the late stage of last season, and in many cases even throughout the entire season. But has the Jaguars depth changed this offseason to prevent such a fall?
But if things go right and the Jaguars have the offense they flashed in 2022, the Jaguars could be a tough out when it gets to January. They have to go toe-to-toe with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts first before potentially facing an AFC filled with tough and experienced teams like the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and others.
But if Lawrence and the passing game click at the level they were expected to a year ago, then the Jaguars could finally fulfill their potential as a team.