On SI Roundtable: Which Jaguars Veteran Could Be on the Roster Bubble?
With training camp right around the corner for each NFL squad, the On SI NFL crew got together for a Sports Illustrated roundtable on which veterans could be on the roster bubble entering 2024.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the question is a tough one. The Jaguars have added enough veteran free agents to the roster to fill starting spots, while there has been an influx of rookie-contract talent in recent years. Ultimately, this results in a limited number of spots up for grabs.
With that said, our pick was a potentially surprising one: cornerback Montaric Brown, who stepped up for the Jaguars during a rash of injuries at cornerback last year. Brown played well in a reserve role, but does that carry over to 2024?
A former Day 3 pick who was thrust into a starting role last year, Brown had his moments in six starts but looked more like a reliable backup as opposed to a potential developmental star. With two cornerbacks added in the draft in Jarrian Jones and Deantre Prince, the room got a lot tighter.
This doesn't even include other cornerbacks fighting for roster spots like Gregory Junior, Christian Braswell, Erick Hallett II, and Tre Flowers. Brown played well in a tough spot in 2023, but the room has gotten a lot tougher to crack on the bottom of the depth chart.
A seventh-round pick in 2022, Brown appeared in eight games and started one as a rookie while recording six tackles. Brown then appeared in 12 games last year and even started six while starting cornerback Tyson Campbell was injured with a hamstring injury. Brown recorded 34 tackles and four pass deflections.