One Jaguars’ Signing That Was the Result of a Tight Bond With Joe Cullen

If not for Joe Cullen, Jihad Ward may not be a Jacksonville Jaguar today, showing the significant influence that Urban Meyer's assistant coaches play in rebuilding the roster.

When Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer spoke ahead of last week's free agency period, he made it clear how important of a role his assistant coaches would play in the franchise's roster-building process.

Now after a dozen additions, it is clear Meyer wasn't simply giving lip service. The Jaguars added six players with connections to their coaching staff, but perhaps no addition was as tied to these connections as the signing of defensive lineman Jihad Ward, who spent most of the last two seasons playing for Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen in Baltimore.

"I did very little homework on him because [Defensive Coordinator] Joe Cullen [knew him]. From the first day I met Joe, and in his interview, we were watching film, he pointed him out several times," Meyer said Friday.

Ward was among the smaller additions the Jaguars made from a financial perspective since he signed just a one-year, $2.5 million deal, but it is clear that he is an addition the Jaguars made a priority.

This move was seemingly solely made because of Ward's tight bond with Cullen, who spent two years as his position coach. For a first-year coach like Meyer to make a move out of trust in his coordinator speaks volumes about both their dynamic and Cullen's belief in Ward.

"He’s exactly the kind of person that we look for in the culture. Joe Cullen, who I’ve known forever, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a coach pound the table as hard for a guy," Meyer said.

"He wanted him to be part of our organization. That’s why we did it.”

Now Ward is set to be a key piece of Cullen's new-look defense. He is one of four additions the Jaguars made to their defensive line, joining Tyson Alualu, Malcom Brown, and Roy Robertson-Harris. While Alualu played for Cullen at the start of his career, Ward is the only one who is familiar with the scheme he is set to implement in Jacksonville, making him a key face along the defensive line.

Ward had the best season of his career under Cullen in 2020, recording three sacks (tied a career-high), four tackles for loss (career-high), and eight quarterback hits. He will now be asked to produce for Cullen once again in a rotational role, a task he seemed exhilarated about when broached about the topic.

"I would say Joe Cullen, a.k.a. that’s my O.G. I would say that’s my dog right there," Ward said when asked about Cullen.

"But me and Joe Cullen, we go way back and it’s a strong connection back there with me and him when he was getting me right for the combine. He worked me out every time."

Whether the Jaguars' defense makes the turnaround under Cullen that Meyer badly needs them to will be known in due time. But for now, it is clear that Cullen's experience and reputation have earned him enough sway to bring in his guys.

Ward is the only former Ravens defender the Jaguars signed this month, but it may be tough to find a defender who is closer to Cullen. As a result, the Jaguars have a new fiery, committed, and motivated defensive lineman coming off the best season of his career.

"It’s just some stuff that’s just really not explainable. He’s just a good guy to me. I trust him. I give my all to that guy because he always gives his all to me, so that’s my dog," Ward said.