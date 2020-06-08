Only Two Jaguars Players Selected in ESPN's NFL Re-Draft

In a venture by ESPN to give writers for all 32 teams the ability to conduct a franchise-changing re-draft of current NFL players, only two Jacksonville Jaguars were selected through four rounds (128 picks), a reflection of how many perceive a lack of top-end talent on Jacksonville's roster.

In the re-draft of current NFL players, only defensive ends Josh Allen and Yannick Ngakoue were drafted to other teams. Players such as DJ Chark, Myles Jack, Jawaan Taylor, Leonard Fournette, Brandon Linder, Gardner Minshew II, and Joe Schobert were not drafted within the four rounds.

"What if every NFL team had a complete do-over in building its roster? What if every single player were a free agent? What if the worst team in the league had a chance to add a Super Bowl MVP at quarterback? Or one of the worst defensive teams out there was able to plop a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the middle of its front? " ESPN wrote. "Well, let's find out. We hit reset on NFL contracts and released every player to the open market. Then we gave our NFL Nation reporters the GM job, allowing them to re-draft the foundations for their teams."

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was selected in the second-round with the No. 64 pick, slotting him to the Cincinnati Bengals. Allen was a revelation for the Jaguars as a rookie, recording a team-leading 10.5 sacks. That figure set a Jaguars rookie record and also led all NFL rookies in 2019, surpassing San Francisco 49ers' rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.

While playing 60% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps as a rookie, Allen also recorded 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. Allen's performance as a rookie led to him earning a Pro Bowl trip as an alternative last season, making him the first-ever Jaguars rookie to make the Pro Bowl.

Ngakoue is entering his fifth season and the bulk of his offseason has been centered around his attempts to depart Jacksonville and play for a new team in 2020. The veteran Pro Bowl pass-rusher has been one of the most consistent sack specialists in recent years, leading to him being selected in round two with the No. 61 pick, slotting him to the New York Giants.

In four seasons, Ngakoue has recorded 37.5 sacks, 122 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 85 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. Last season, Ngakoue notched eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one interception,

Ngakoue has been one of the Jaguars' most impactful players since being drafted out of Maryland in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was key to the Jaguars' elite defensive performances throughout 2017, recording 12 sacks and six forced fumbles along the way to his first and only Pro Bowl honor.

For the complete draft results by ESPN's NFL reporters, click here.