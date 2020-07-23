PFF Reveals Lower Ranking for Jaguars' Defensive Line

For the last several seasons, the identity of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been centered around their ability to get to the quarterback. But in 2020, things will likely look a lot different.

The defensive line that was formerly labeled as 'Sacksonville" has lost key pieces such as Malik Jackson, Dante Fowler, Marcell Dareus and Calais Campbell in recent years. The status of Yannick Ngakoue, one of the only remaining impact defensive linemen from the team's vaunted 2017 defense, is as murky as can be.

Due to the high-profile departures, the Jaguars' defensive line in 2020 will be made up of free agent additions such as Al Woods and Rodney Gunter and first-round draft picks Taven Bryan, Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, creating a completely new-look unit.

So with all of the changes along the defensive line, can the Jaguars expect their pass-rush and run-defense group to make the impact in 2020 that they have in previous years?

There are plenty of reasons to believe in the development of Jacksonville's defensive front thanks to the athleticism found throughout the unit, but there are also a number of reasons to be wary when it comes to expectations, which explains why Pro Football Focus has a lower ranking for the Jaguars' defensive line than some may have expected, with the Jaguars coming in at No. 23.

While PFF is far from gospel, and their rankings and opinions are merely a piece of the puzzle instead of the entire picture, it is still worth considering their view of Jacksonville's D-line.

"There is still the chance that this front could be very good, but it relies on improvement from the players drafted to ensure a smooth succession plan. The team spent back-to-back first-round picks on Josh Allen and Taven Bryan, but both have yet to become impact players," PFF wrote. "A disruptive player in college, Bryan has been a better run defender than he has been a pass-rusher and has just 37 total pressures across two seasons and 380 rushes. Allen notched 49 pressures as a rookie — though he had 388 rushes to get there — and his overall grade was more good than great."

It is hard to argue against PFF's stance on Bryan considering his minimal production since being drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Bryan did improve a fair bit in his second year, particularly when it came to causing interior disruption against the run, but he has yet to become the factor that Jackson and Campbell were for Jacksonville.

PFF does seem a bit harsh on Allen, however. Allen led all rookies in sacks last year with 10.5 despite rarely seeing starter snaps (he only played 60% of the defensives snaps). Allen frequently made big plays for the Jaguars as a rookie, especially in moments in which the defense needed a momentum shift. He may not be as polished of a pass-rusher as other young edge defenders, but he is already an established impact player who looks to be well on his way to becoming one of the best edge defenders in the AFC and potentially the NFL.

"The talent is there for this defensive front to still be a plus unit, but it is far more of a question mark than it has been in the past couple of seasons. It now relies on the development of the talent the team has earmarked over the past couple of drafts," PFF concluded.

To say Jacksonville's defensive line performance largely hinges on development and potential this year is a fair and accurate assessment. The ceiling of Jacksonville's defenders is likely higher than even PFF gives them credit for, however, especially in the case of Allen.

Jacksonville's defensive line faces as many questions as any unit on the defense this year, and it will be up to players like Allen, Bryan and Chaisson to help the Jaguars transition to its new era of "Sacksonville".