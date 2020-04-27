Post-NFL Draft Odds Give the Jaguars Slim Super Bowl Chances

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a productive NFL Draft this past weekend, selecting a franchise-record 12 players in one of the NFL's largest 2020 draft classes. But despite 12 new rookies, including two first-round picks, oddsmakers are still low on the Jaguars' chances in 2020.

According to post-draft odds released by BetOnline, the Jaguars have been given 250/1 odds to win the Super Bowl next season. This is tied for the worst odds in the NFL with New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, making it clear oddsmakers are down on the Jaguars next season.

This is just the latest in a long line of examples of oddsmakers having a pessimistic view of the 2020 Jaguars. Following the Jaguars' compiling an 11-21 record in the last two seasons, as well as a purge of veteran talent from the Jaguars' roster this offseason, it is sensible for oddsmakers to be down on the Jaguars, even if they have some solid pieces to work with moving forward.

The teams with better odds than the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl in 2020 despite having worse records in 2019 are the Washington Redksins (200/1), Carolina Panthers (150/1), Detroit Lions (100/1), Miami Dolphins (80/1), and Los Angeles Chargers (50/1).

The entirety of the AFC South was given significantly better odds to win next year's Super Bowl compared to the Jaguars, which makes sense considering two of the teams made the playoffs in 2019 and the third team has had a better record than Jacksonville in each of the last two seasons.

The Indianapolis Colts were given 33/1 odds following the signing of quarterback Philip Rivers and the draft additions of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans were given 50/1 odds to win next year's Super Bowl. The Texans made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but will be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this season after trading him to the Arizona Cardinals.

Finally, the Tennessee Titans, who lost right tackle Jack Conklin but retained Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, were given 40/1 odds a year after they advanced to the AFC Championship game following two playoff victories.

Oddsmakers actually gave the Jaguars slimmer odds to win the Super Bowl in 2020 following the draft than they gave them before the event. In February, BetOnline had given the Jaguars 80/1 odds to win the Super Bowl, which was at least better odds than Washington's and Miami's 100/1 odds. Of course, since then the Dolphins have added Tua Tagovailoa and Washington added Chase Young, giving them a decent bump.