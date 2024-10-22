Potential Jaguars HC Candidate Responds to Recent Opponent's Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars' beatdown of the New England Patriots drew some stern remarks from head coach Jerod Mayo afterward.
"A disappointing game. We came out and we started fast," he said. "What I would say is: Look, we’re a soft football team across the board. You talk about what makes a tough football team. That’s being able to run the ball, that’s being able to stop the run, and that’s being able to cover kicks. We did none of those today."
The remarks likely don't sit well with the players in that locker room in Foxborough. They certainly didn't sit well with Super Bowl-winning legend and former Patriots coach, Bill Belichick. Belichick made his point known about the remarks today on his recent "Pat McAfee Show" appearance.
"You know, defensively, the Patriots led the league last year in rushing defense. Yards per carry, No. 1 in the league. And this year, they're way down in the 20s. It's the same guys," Belichick said. "They re-signed (Anfernee) Jennings. They re-signed (Jahlani) Tavai. Obviously, (Kyle) Dugger. Marcus Jones and (Christian) Gonzalez have been healthy all year, which they were both on IR at this point last year. You've got (Deatrich) Wise, you've got (Davon) Godchaux, you've got Keion White, you've got (Marte) Mapu. … It's a lot of the same players, and in some cases I would say more.
"I'm kind of hurt for those guys. To call them soft, they're not soft. They were the best team in the league last year against the run. Those guys went out there and did it even though we couldn't score many points offensively. I feel bad for the defensive players on that one because that's a tough group. … Those guys are all tough players, they'll strap it up and go."
The win over the Patriots was big for head coach Doug Pederson, but his days are likely numbered unless a sharp turnaround occurs. The No. 1 candidate would likely be Belichick, who would be just about a perfect fit.
He could establish a framework for success in Duval long after he stops coaching, whether he finds a suitable replacement and takes over as general manager or finds a replacement for both. Belichick, likely the best football mind alive, could fill both positions.
Belichick has a good relationship with owner Shad Khan, and the roster is talented enough to win now.
