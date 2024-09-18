REPORT: Where Do the Jaguars Rank After Week 2?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have dug themselves into a bit of a hole after their 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, making them one of six AFC teams sitting with an 0-2 record.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 2?
Sports Illustrated: No. 25
The Jaguars fell two spots this week in SI's power rankings.
"The possibility that Jacksonville is sitting at 0–4 is very real. Houston and Buffalo are next, both on the road and both better than the teams that beat Jacksonville over the first two weeks of the season," SI's Conor Orr said. "Though it’s a week-to-week league, I don’t think it’s overstating it to call this situation one to monitor. There are a handful of times this happens in the NFL, where we become enamored with a small collection of “big name” players and assume the rest of the roster is up to the same caliber. That may very well be the case for Jacksonville, which has struggled in the margins."
NFL.com: No. 23
The Jaguar slipped four spots in NFL.com's rankings.
"I truly believed that the Jaguars were going to come back from a 16-3 deficit to Cleveland, as they appeared to shift the momentum late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. The offense showed some life. The defense was making plays. But they settled for a field goal down 16-10 and paid the price for their earlier mistakes," Eric Edholm said.
"In Week 1, the Jaguars owned the first half but couldn't build a big enough lead to hang on against Miami. In Week 2, they fell behind by two scores early and couldn't make it up over the next two-plus quarters, despite the defense dominating after halftime. Right now, this team badly needs a strong four-quarter effort to dig itself out of its 0-2 hole. Jacksonville has lost seven of its past eight games, going back to last season, with five of those Ls coming by one score or less. Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence must be feeling the heat."
33rd Team: No. 25
Jacksonville dropped a whopping 12 spots, going from No. 13 to No. 25.
"It’s time to start getting concerned about the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have now lost seven of their last eight games dating back to 2023, and the offense has really regressed. Trevor Lawrence completed less than 50 percent of his passes in Week 2, and the offense scored just 13 points. With the Bills up next, the Jaguars are looking at a possible 0-3 start," Marcus Mosher said.
USA Today: No. 23
After ranking No. 15 last week, the Jaguars slipped eight spots.
""TrEverBank Stadium?" At least the one-week title sponsor is an honest broker. “We suck right now,” QB Trevor Lawrence said after dropping his seventh consecutive start," Nate Davis said.
CBS Sports: No. 24
Pete Prisco has the Jaguars seven spots lower than a week ago.
"They have major issues heading to playing the Bills on the road. They are staring 0-3 in the face, which would put heat on this coaching staff," Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 24
The Jaguars once again find themselves in the bottom quarter of rankings.
"The Trevor Lawrence debate won't die. Some will say he is the victim of receiver drops and poor offensive line play. Others are happy to call him a bust. Wherever the truth lies, it's ultimately on the $55 million per year quarterback to get the offense out of this slump. The season might get away fast for Jacksonville," Frank Schwab said.
