Press Taylor Explains Why the Jaguars Added An Extra QB For Preseason Week 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought a familiar face back to the quarterback room this week, signing backup quarterback E.J. Perry to his third stint with the team.
But why did the Jaguars add a fourth quarterback ahead of the final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons?
“Part of that was just that C.J. [Beathard]'s health just moving forward to make sure as we go into this next game, just not limiting our ability to play this game out as we go," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Wednesday.
"And so E.J. is a guy we obviously have trust in and he's been around us. He's a guy that we can bring in at the very last minute and he is going to know 50 to 75 percent of the terminology from the jump. Guys are familiar with him, which I think that's a part of it as well. Not everybody's played with him, but a lot of guys have been here just through his time on and off the roster. So, a guy that we have confidence in as a coaching staff can help us through a game situation here.”
Perry first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his rookie season with the practice squad. Perry was then waived in the offseason and spent a few months with the Houston Texans. He then signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL before signing with the Texans for a second time.
After signing a second time with the Panthers following his release from the Texans in 2023, Perry was re-signed to the Jaguars' roster after an injury to Trevor Lawrence in December. Perry's contract expired at the end of the year and signed with the Panthers for a third time before signing with the Jaguars this week.
The Jaguars are expected to play their starters in the final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, though Beathard will not play after injuring his groin in last week's preseason game. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start, while backup quarterback Mac Jones will play. With Perry now on the roster, the Jaguars will be able to suit up three quarterbacks and get through the game without any potential issues at the position.