QB Drama for Jaguars' AFC South Rival Doesn't End
The Jacksonville Jaguars season just continues to get worse and worse. They sit at 2-8 and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely miss the rest of the season. The season is all but over for the Jaguars.
But the Jaguars are not the only team in the AFC South having problems at the quarterback position.
The Jaguars' divisional rival, the Indianapolis Colts have some serious drama going on at the quarterback position.
During the Colts Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans, second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson took himself out of the game.
The reason was not known until after the game. When asked, Richardson said he was tired.
That led to the Colts benching Richardson. The Colts quarterback has been veteran Joe Flacco. But Flacco has not been able to have the success he had last season.
Instead, they are questioning Colts head coach Shane Steichen on wonder or not he has thought about putting Richardson back under center.
After the Colts' Week 10 loss, Steichen had this to say about the Colts quarterback position.
"I did not right there. Until I say otherwise, right now Joe (Flacco) is our guy right now," said Steichen.
Flacco has turned over the ball in the last two games for the Colts.
"Obviously, just a guy that is a veteran guy. Obviously, we have had two games that he would like to have back, but we will keep battling through it, see where it goes."
"Yeah right now. Just his veteran leadership that he brings to our football team. I think we look at everything every week. Right now, I will go back and look at the tape, but right now, Joe (Flacco) is our guy," said Steichen about Flacco giving the Colts the best chance to win."
As a starter for the Colts, Flacco is 1-3.
"I understand. I understand. Like I said, I am going to go back and look at everything, but right now, that is where we are at."
The Jaguars will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 18. As for both teams, the quarterbacks playing in Week 18 will certainly remain unknown for now.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Richardson would go forward as the starter, continuing the spin of the carousel for the Colts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE