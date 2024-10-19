QB of Jaguars AFC South Rival Gets Destroyed By Analyst
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a good chance of beating the Tennessee Titans. Titans quarterback Will Levis has left little to inspire in Nashville with his abysmal performances this season. Levis has 699 passing yards in five games with five touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Not quite the numbers of a quarterback deserving of national commercials, according to ESPN "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith. Smith recently ranted about Levis' involvement in Hellman's Mayonnaise commercials. Levis is a well-documented lover of the condiment.
"How the hell he get these commercials? See, that's the problem with America," Smith said. "We got to stop rewarding mediocrity ... How you gonna get a mayonnaise commercial and you playing like that? I mean come on."
Levis is not only being ripped by media personalities such as Smith, but veiled (or perhaps not-so-veiled) shots from his own head coach, Brian Callahan.
"You've got to throw the ball in the NFL to win," Callahan said. "You can run the ball really well and we do. But we've got to find ways when the game is tight and throw it to make enough plays to give us a chance to win the game."
Things could be getting dire for the Titans' second-year passer. Levis has cost the Titans several games this season with headbanging turnovers and moments of complete incompetence at the quarterback position.
Nick Suss of the Tennessean called Callahan and Levis' relationship a "loser" and pointed to the conservative play-calling as a big issue plaguing the team's success.
"The Titans hired coach Brian Callahan to get the most out of Levis. So far, this seemingly has worked only in getting Levis to start completing a significantly higher volume of his passes," Suss wrote. "Big plays are down. Turnovers are up. Facing a Colts team Sunday that went into Week 6 with the NFL's worst defense, the Titans completed just two passes that gained more than 10 yards. One of them was the last scrimmage play when the Colts had their defensive backs lined up in Clarksville.
"There's nothing inherently wrong with a short-yardage-focused, dink-and-dunk-style offense. The problem is that the version the Titans are running isn't producing results. Callahan and Levis need to either prove they can sustain an offense built around the short stuff or figure out ways to incorporate big plays more successfully."
