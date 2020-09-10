All-Pro Colts Guard Quenton Nelson Misses Practice 3 Days Before Bout Against Jaguars

With the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts set to clash in just three days, every injury is important to monitor, especially injuries to starters. For the Colts, that included All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on Thursday.

According to Thursday's injury report, Nelson (back) was the only Colts player who didn't participate in practice. The importance to the Jaguars of Nelson's availability can't be understated, and if he continues to miss time as the week goes on, Sunday's outlook could look a lot better for the Jaguars.

Since the Colts drafted Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he has all but established himself as one of the NFL's best overall offensive linemen. In each of his first two seasons, he has earned Pro Bowl nods and First-Tem All-Pro honors.

With the Jaguars' run defense being the team's major Achilles heel last year, especially against the Colts, any potential absence of Nelson would be an absolute gamechanger. Defensive tackles Taven Bryan, Abry Jones, Davon Hamilton and Timmy Jernigan would all still have their hands full with the rest of the Colts' otherwise elite offensive line, but Nelson is by far the Colts' most important piece.

Other Colts on the injury list were center Ryan Kelly (limited with a knee injury), offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (limited with an oblique injury), defensive end Justin Houston (limited with a calf injury), safety Julian Blackmon (limited with a knee injury) and linebacker Matthew Adams (limited with an ankle injury).

The Jaguars, meanwhile, had a relatively healthy practice on Thursday. Running back Devine Ozigbo missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, meaning the only Jaguars on the injury report were tight end Tyler Davis (out with a knee injury), tight end James O'Shaughnessy (scheduled day off) and defensive end Adam Gotsis (scheduled day off).