REPORT: AFC South Opponent Could Pull Ahead of the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars played in one of the worst divisions in the National Football League this season, as three of the four teams in the AFC South finished with a losing record. Although the division was competitive, there is no denying most of the teams in the division have a long way to go to improve this offseason.
The Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans, and the Indianapolis Colts will select within the first five picks of the upcoming NFL Draft, and all three will choose within the first 14 picks.
Essentially, every team in the AFC South needs help this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Much like the Jaguars, Titans, and Colts are among the worst teams in the league, their respective defenses rank near the bottom of the league as well.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every defense in the NFL, ranking the Titans' defense as the 22nd-best defense in the league. While the Titans' defense was ranked above the Jaguars' defense, it was not by much, as both were ranked as a bottom-tier defense in the league.
"Similar to the [Chicago] Bears, the Tennessee Titans defense was a talented unit that finally cracked under the strain of supporting a non-functional offense," Rolfe said. "The pass defense’s season-long numbers don’t do this unit justice. Tennessee ranked 10th in EPA per dropback from Weeks 1-9 but finished 29th from Weeks 10-18. Only the [Buffalo] Bills, [New York] Jets, and [New York] Giants had worse pass defenses over that stretch.
"Tennessee’s defense wasn’t bad for most of the year, and it helped the team steal a couple of wins (albeit not enough to lose the No. 1 overall pick). Still, the overall results are below average, and the unit has plenty of room to improve next season."
The Titans have the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but could use that pick on a quarterback, as it is a position they have struggled with over the past couple of seasons. However, they could decide to trade the first pick for additional draft assets or they could draft a player that will help improve their defensive unit.
Regardless, the Jaguars must plan on the Titans being a much better team next season.
