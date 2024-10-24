REPORT: Another Mock Draft Gets the Jaguars All Wrong
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-5 and there is little hope they can do serious winning this season. The playoffs are just about out of the question. The front office is on the hot seat, head coach Doug Pederson's is searing hot.
The Jaguars have a very talented roster (which is part of the reason for the aforementioned hot seats), but there are holes that need to be filled. They are apparent to anyone watching the Jaguars.
A recent 33rd Team mock draft from Ian Valentino projects the Jaguars to select at No. 6. His prediction for who they take is very questionable given the team's biggest need.
He has the Jaguars drafting standout Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars could look for a tackle or impact receiver, but the defensive backfield has the chance to add a building block," Valentino wrote. "The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Will Johnson gives the Jaguars their own version of Sauce Gardner. Johnson has been the nation's premier ballhawk, providing elite man coverage skills over the last few years."
There is no doubt as to Johnson's ability. He is without question the best cornerback in this draft, though there are questions about his speed. One might even call him an "eraser" corner -- but a comparison to Sauce Gardner, the best cornerback in the league, is a little unfair at this point.
Yes, the Jaguars do need help in the secondary. It is their second-biggest need and they would do very well to target the secondary in the second and third rounds. But that first pick needs to be an offensive lineman.
Owner Shad Khan invested $275 million into franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He needs to be protected, and the win over the New England Patriots just proved how effective Lawrence is when he has adequate time to throw and make plays.
Having some big movers for the run game, which is quickly picking up even more steam with the emergence of second-year back Tank Bigsby, certainly helps, too. There will be plenty of shiny objects to distract from the fact the Jaguars should take an offensive lineman.
Whoever is general manager at that point needs to make the right choice and focus on the offensive line. It will continue to prove costly if they don't.
