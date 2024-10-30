REPORT: Could Star Jaguars Defender Leave For KC?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a mess right now at 2-6.
Every week, the answer from the coaching staff seems to be a shrug. Adjustments are promised, new strategies tested -- yet nothing has worked. The defensive side of the ball is particularly egregious. It ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several key categories.
While the Jaguars have had to deal with the injury bug (Foye Oluokun, Darnell Savage, and Tyson Campbell to name a few have been out of the lineup this season), the execution from defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is poor at best.
Nielsen played a key role in the Jaguars' defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, allowing a game-breaking 51-yard play to star receiver Jayden Reed. It cinched the game for the Packers. Can't forget Nielsen's near-collapse in the waning moments against the Indianapolis Colts, either.
That must be frustrating for a good defensive player like safety Andre Cisco. The Sporting News' Jackson Roberts recent proposed that Cisco could be traded by the Nov. 5 deadline to Super Bowl champion Kansas City.
There, Cisco would play under arguably the hottest defensive coordinator in the league right now, Steve Spagnuolo.
"Because the Chiefs are such a winning machine, free agents are likely to flock to K.C. this spring in search of their first career rings. And no team seems farther from a ring right now than the Jacksonville Jaguars, making their players prime candidates to jump ship," Roberts wrote. "Jaguars safety Andre Cisco has been slowly becoming a superstar in the last few seasons, filling the stat sheet and turning heads with his physical style of play. ... Cisco has 200 tackles, 21 passes defended, and eight interceptions so far in his four-year career.
"According to Sports Info Solutions, he has been worth 78 total points saved since the start of the 2022 season, making him one of the most valuable players at the safety position in recent history. ... Adding Cisco would make an already-potent Chiefs defense even scarier, and though it would cost far more than his $5 million rookie contract, K.C. could get a discount if Cisco just wants to win. And after losing in Jacksonville all year, Cisco will likely be famished for a taste of the playoffs."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE