REPORT: Does Early Jaguars Mock Draft Get it Right?
It is early, but the early glimpse that the Jacksonville Jaguars have shown indicates this is a team with a lot of weaknesses.
The offensive line has underperformed the most. The supposed best blocker, Cam Robinson, has struggled. Offseason signings like Mitch Morse have been serviceable at best. The defensive backfield is right up there among the laundry list of needs.
Tyson Campbell leads a thin cornerback group. The safety duo of Andre Cisco and Antonio Johnson has been solid. Otherwise, the only standout has been Darnell Savage.
As of now, the likely priority will be the offensive line. NFL.com's Kevin Patra highlighted how worrisome the unit was.
"The Jags are getting destroyed in the trenches," Patra wrote. "Pressure has been in Trevor Lawrence's face incessantly -- Monday night in Buffalo, 11 different Bills players generated at least one pressure, with five earning two or more ... The team's 24.8 percent QB pressure rate through three weeks ranks 31st, and its five quick pressures rank dead last, per Next Gen Stats. If, as the saying goes, NFL games are won in the trenches, it's no wonder the Jags are epically failing."
The poor offensive line play, as one would expect, has faciliated poor quarterback play from Trevor Lawrence. It acts as a catalyst for what has been an anemic offense to this point in the season.
"Even when he's not getting destroyed in the pocket, Lawrence has completed just 52.8% of his passes, the second-lowest mark in the league among QBs with at least 50 attempts this season," Patra wrote. "Lawrence's troubles connecting with his targets in the short game have a cascading effect. The Jags can't sustain drives and bog down in the red zone. Disaster ensues."
Owner Shad Khan invested over $250 million into Lawrence. Protecting that investment will be of utmost importance.
In Sports Illustrated's early first-round mock draft, Daniel Flick projects the Jaguars (drafting No. 12), the selection is LSU Tigers offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr.
"After a dismal Monday Night Football showing and an 0–3 start, it’s fair to wonder who ultimately makes this pick for the Jaguars," Flick wrote. "But regardless of who’s in charge, fixing the offensive line in front of quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be a priority. Jones, who ascended to a starting role at right tackle as a true freshman in 2022, has the strength, flexibility and high-level experience to be a Day 1 starter."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.