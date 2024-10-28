REPORT: Early 2-Round Mock Draft a Mixed Bag For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of needs that will likely be addressed in the offseason. At 2-5, their chances for the playoffs are limited to zero.
The Jaguars could be sellers at the trade deadline, but they won't be buyers for obvious reasons. The 2025 NFL Draft will be the key to their future success, especially with a potentially new head coach and general manager. They are already a very strong roster, but there are a few key pieces they need.
Offensive line is a massive need -- Trevor Lawrence has had an average of just 2.63 seconds to through this season, per Pro Football Focus. The constant pressure has no doubt hindered his performance and it is no surprise that his best game was against the New England Patriots' struggling pass rush.
The defensive backfield is another big weakness that is sure to get addressed. Cornerback is the weakest more specifically.
A recent mock draft from the 33rd Team's James Foster projects the Jaguars to trade down to No. 18 overall and select East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel with their first pick.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have played man coverage on 38.7 percent of defensive snaps through Week 7, the second-highest rate in the NFL, but they don’t have the personnel to survive in that scheme," Foster wrote. "After trading back and acquiring Day 2 capital, Ryan Nielsen can still secure a high-caliber man corner in Shavon Revel. Revel has a dream blend of size, length, and speed for a press-heavy defensive scheme. He’s a roadblock at the line of scrimmage, using a suffocating two-hand punch to stall releases.
"According to Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Revel ran a 4.40 in high school and now runs 'a 4.4/4.3 40,' and that speed is evident on tape. Even more impressive than his raw physical traits is his ability to turn and locate the ball down the sideline while maintaining his top speed. He’s occasionally too passive in press and allows speed releases past his outside hip, but his footwork and balance at the line of scrimmage is a strength overall. The most concerning aspect of Revel’s profile is the level of competition. He was rarely challenged by NFL-caliber athletes and was good but not dominant at the Group of Five level. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, but the NFL won’t be overly concerned with a September ACL tear."
Foster has the Jaguars drafting twice in the second round, taking Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the No. 39 pick and Penn State safety Jaylen Reed with the No. 50 pick.
While all are suitable options, the Jaguars must consider offensive line in the first round, as protecting a $275 million investment in Lawrence should be the top priority.
