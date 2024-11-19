REPORT: Entire Jaguars' Brass 'Under the Microscope'
The Pat McAfee Show featured plenty of Jacksonville Jaguars coverage on Monday.
With ESPN's Adam Schefter in a guest role, the status of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and what decision may be passed down from Shad Khan was a primary topic. But it isn't just Pederson who is seemingly on the hot seat, according to Schefter.
During Schefter's appearance, he made it clear the Jaguars were not just failing in one area. After their 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11, the Jaguars need to instead understand that every member of the franchise carries some blame. Not just Pederson.
"I think again when there is an organizational failure ... everybody right now is under the microscope," Schefter said.
In short, it sure seems like Pederson isn't the only person who is on the hot seat after the Jaguars' 2-9 start. This could mean the future of general manager Trent Baalke also hangs in the balance, which could be a logical outcome after Baalke has hired two head coaches and has picked No. 1 twice already in his tenure.
After a loss like the one the Jaguars took on Sunday, there are legitamate questions about the Jaguars' entire operation. That goes beyond Pederson and his staff, and instead bleeds into the front office and the rest of the franchise.
From top to bottom, the Jaguars are likely in need of a reset. And until that happens, one can expect them to continue to see their name brought up in national reports at a high volume like this past week.
"I would think that at some point today there may be some conversations between the owner, Shad Khan, head coach Doug Pederson," Schefter said earlier in the show.
"I think that there's a feeling in the building right now where everybody is anxious, uncertain, nervous, about what's going to happen. Would you be surprised if something happened today? No. Would you be surprised if something happened tomorrow? No. Something's coming. That was a horrendous performance, the worst loss in franchise history. It was an organizational failure. When you're looking at those types of issues, you know that there are going to be decisions that have to be made and changes that take place."
