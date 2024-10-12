REPORT: Experts Give Eye-Opening Takes on Jaguars-Bears
It is a must-win game for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. They have to beat the Chicago Bears. Actually, perhaps every game from here on out is a must-win contest. The Jaguars have already been a colossal disappointment this year and there is no other way around it.
Owner Shad Khan invested heavily into this team and called it the best in franchise history. It has performed like one of the worst.
The Bears are 3-2 and they are a patchwork of veterans and youth. They capitalize on poor play and teams that let them linger around too late into the game. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has played like the first overall pick lately and it looks as though it is clicking for him.
"The balance, the pocket presence. He's getting out of sacks all over the place and running around and making plays with his feet," Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. "And then he can make every single throw. I mean, the guy has got a cannon for an arm. He’s got some really good awareness, and he continues to get better, like from the first game to the last game, you've seen the steady growth of this player. It will be a good test."
The 1-4 Jaguars are considered the underdogs, but two experts seem to think otherwise this time around.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco projected the Jaguars to win a close game, 30-27.
"The Jaguars won for the first time last week and Trevor Lawrence played well," Prisco wrote. "But this Bears defense will present a much bigger challenge this week. Even so, I think both teams will score a bunch. The Jaguars defense has issues that Caleb Williams can attack. In the end, Lawrence will make one more play to win it."
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher picked the Jaguars by three points as well.
"This is the first of two London games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they're in a good spot after beating the Colts," Mosher wrote. "The offense looked significantly better in Week 5, and Brian Thomas Jr. and Tank Bigsby's emergence helped that unit take off.
"They should also get back Evan Engram in Week 6, which will provide a big boost to their offense. This will be Caleb Williams' first overseas game, which could be a tough test for him despite his opponent's 1-4 record. Given their experience playing in London, take the Jaguars to get the upset win against the Bears on Sunday morning."
