Report: Falcons, Packers Also Contacted Jaguars About a Laviska Shenault Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars shook up their wide receiver room on Monday, trading third-uear wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers. A day later, it appears the Panthers weren't the only team in the running for the former second-round pick.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons were also among the teams who talked to the Jaguars about Shenault. Shenault, who the Jaguars selected with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was traded to the Panthers for a 2023 seventh-round selection and a 2024 sixth-round pick.c

Considering Shenault is still just 23 and has untapped potential after the Jaguars had a new head coach and offensive system in each of his three years with the team, there is still some upside with the former Colorado star. As a result, it makes sense to see other receiver-needy teams with depth issues such as the Packers and Falcons to make plays for Shenault.

The Jaguars are likely going to enter today's 4 p.m. roster deadline with five receivers: Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew, and Tim Jones. The Jaguars shopped Shenault in recent days after a dissapointing camp and preseason where he struggled to find a role in Doug Pederson's offense or on special teams.

As a rookie, Shenault caught 58 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns on the NFL's worst team. In 16 games last year, however, Shenault caught 63 passes for 619 yards and zero touchdowns, bringing his yards per catch mark down from 10.3 to 9.8 and his yards per target figure down from 7.6 to 6.2. Shenault's catch percentage also took a big hit; after catching 73.4% of his targets in 2020, he caught just 63% in 2021 as Pro Football Reference credited him with eight drop after just three as a rookie.

Shenault played in two preseason games for the Jaguars, catching eight passes for 25 yards. He returned two punts, returning one five yards and fumbling the other. In 30 career games with the Jaguars, Shenault caught 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns.