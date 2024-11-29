REPORT: Insider Unveils Brutal Reality for Jaguars GM
Two years ago, it looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars were a team on the rise.
Remember the 2022 campaign? The Jaguars were just 2-6, but managed to go 7-2 over their last nine games to win the AFC South division. They then rallied for a stunning playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
It seemed like Trevor Lawrence had arrived, and things could only go upward in Jacksonville.
Except the exact opposite happened.
The Jaguars began 2023 with a record of 8-3, but went 1-5 down the stretch to miss the playoffs. Fast forward to 2024, and Jacksonville is sitting at 2-9 heading into Week 13, and Lawrence has gone backward since his sophomore season.
So, what exactly is the problem?
Well, while it's hard to pin the Jaguars' issues down to one focal point, general manager Trent Baalke could be one of the biggest drawbacks.
Mike Jones of The Athletic has reported that people around the NFL believe that three to five general managers will be fired this offseason, and Jones himself thinks that Baalke could land a pink slip.
"Baalke has been blessed with high draft picks, ample cap space and the patience and support of owner Shad Khan, yet he has failed to turn the Jaguars into a contender," Jones wrote. "Charged with addressing the team’s most pressing areas of need, Baalke has repeatedly swung and missed and now is headed for his second double-digit-loss season in four years. He’s 23-39 in three-plus regular seasons."
Jones didn't stop there, either. He also said that Khan needs to move on from Baalke.
"With each dismal performance by the Jags this season, it has become clear that Khan needs to clean house, starting with the GM and coach," added Jones.
It's a pretty brutal assessment, but it's hard to argue with Jones given the direction of Jacksonville the past couple of seasons.
The Jaguars actually do have some impressive talent on both sides of the ball, but obviously, they don't have nearly enough.
Jacksonville is expected to fire head coach Doug Pederson, so it would also not be surprising to see Baalke get the boot, as well.
