REPORT: Is It Fair to Blame Jaguars Owner?
What was expected to be a noisy bye week for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been the total opposite. Changes were expected by the Jaguars organization and owner Shad Khan after the team's blowout loss to Detroit.
The Jaguars have not fired or let go of any coaches or front office personnel. How much does this say about owner Shad Khan on making the right football decisions?
The Jaguars have the worst record in the NFL. The Jaguars could also have the number one overall pick again in next year's NFL Draft. Khan had big expectations for the Jaguars. Would it be fair to put some of the blame on the owner? One analyst thinks so.
"If the argument from ownership is well what is that going to solve, fair question," said Sports Journalist Bomani Jones on 1010 XL. "It is just that usually when a team comes in with some level of expectation. I do not think people expected this to be a Super Bowl team ... Ordinarily when a team starts the way this team has started, where there was a thought that there would be something that could happen with the season, normally the coach gets fired. Because you got to do something. And if you have seen this movie happen already in Philadelphia where he reaches a little bit of a peak and then it looks like everything checks out in large part because he is way too fond of his offensive coordinator. I would have thought someone would look up and realize okay it is time to let this go. But they have not. Okay well let us try to get the number one pick, I guess that is a noble goal."
"It seems bizarre also in part to me because I do not take Khan as being one of those bad owners who does not want to do well or does not seem concerned. Like from this distance at least it does seem like he cares. Like we have seen teams that have owners that do not care. This does not seem to be the case there, but he cannot get this right for anything."
