REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars Primed for Draft Day Shocker
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the league, if not the worst. The season's final five games are only a formality in deciding how high of a pick the Jaguars will have, as they will finish the season with one of the top picks in the draft.
The Jaguars' roster has numerous positions that need to be filled with better talent, as the whole roster needs an overhaul. However, their roster has more holes than can be filled in one offseason.
Still, the Jaguars’ dismal season will allow them to add one of the most talented players to their team in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jaguars need so much help that their options of who to draft first are endless.
Derek Tate of Pro Football Network believes the Jaguars will finish with the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which would not be a surprise. However, Tate projects that the Jaguars will pass on Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter with the first overall pick and select cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars likely didn’t anticipate they could be back atop the NFL Draft order just months removed from signing quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a long-term contract extension, but here they are again,” Tate said.
“One big reason Jacksonville has been a major disappointment this year has been a secondary that has allowed a league-worst 273 yards per game. Fortunately, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is the type of impact corner who can instantly provide a team with a dominant force on the perimeter with excellent ball skills, closing speed, and physicality to form a respectable starting duo alongside Tyson Campbell.”
The upcoming draft will be among the most critical in Jaguars franchise history. They must come up with a concrete plan on how to address their coaching staff and their league-worst roster during the offseason.
The Jaguars must correctly select their next head coach and upcoming draft picks this offseason. Failure to do so could set the franchise back years.
This would be a mistake the Jaguars cannot afford, as it would waste Trevor Lawrence's prime years in the league.
