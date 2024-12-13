REPORT: Jaguars Aim to Build Upon Winning Ways
The Jacksonville Jaguars won their third game of the season on Sunday, beating the Tennessee Titans on the road. The Jaguars now turn their focus to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
NFL expert Bucky Brooks noted a few positives from Jacksonville's win over the Titans on Sunday. Brooks believes there are multiple things the Jaguars can take with them throughout the rest of the season, as they have a legitimate shot of winning the rest of their games.
“The Jaguars surprised the naysayers with a gritty win against the Titans,” Brooks said. “The team played with better-than-anticipated energy and enthusiasm and did not look like the two-win team that entered the contest.
“With the defense putting on an impressive four-quarter exhibition, the Jaguars kept the game close until the offense caught fire in the fourth quarter. With the team's new stars (wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., running back Tank Bigsby and cornerback Jarrian Jones) showing up in crucial moments, the Jaguars chalked up Win No. 3 against a bitter rival on the road.
After all they have been through this season, Brooks noted the Jaguars' win over the Titans showed the team's true character.
“The Jaguars showed up and showed out in a gutsy performance that revealed the team's character," Brooks said. "Instead of packing it in amid a disappointing season, the Jaguars battled for four quarters against a division rival. Though it was not a pretty offensive performance, quarterback Mac Jones directed a pair of late-game scoring drives that helped the Jaguars push ahead of the Titans in the fourth quarter. With the defense coming up with a pair of timely stops to thwart a Titans' comeback, Head Coach Doug Pederson's squad won due to an impressive team effort.
Brooks credited Jones' hard-nosed playing style as one of the primary reasons the Jaguars were able to beat the Titans for their first win in quite some time. Jones complete 20 of his 31 passes, for 220 yards.
“Credit fourth-year veteran Jones for competitiveness and grit as a player,” Brooks said. “Despite an inconsistent first-half showing, Jones found his rhythm when it mattered and guided the Jaguars on a pair of late-game scoring drives that decided the contest.
“With Jones making a concerted effort to get the ball to Thomas with the game on the line, the Jaguars' offense finally looked like the juggernaut many envisioned heading into the season. If Jones can build upon the momentum created in the fourth quarter, he could help the Jaguars close the season with a bang."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.