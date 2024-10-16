REPORT: Jaguars Blasted with Weekly Grade
The Jacksonville Jaguars were absymal in their loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They allowed rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to throw four touchdowns. Tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Keenan Allen had dominant days and the Bears rushed for 152 yards as a team.
The Jaguars were unable to get anything going on offense and it was a terrible look for a staff that owner Shad Khan doubled down on just a day prior.
The dismal showing earned a D- by CBS Sports' John Breech when he did his weekly grading.
"Jaguars owner Shad Khan offered a vote of support for Doug Pederson BEFORE this game, but he might be reconsidering that after the disaster that unfolded in London," Breech wrote. "This was an embarrassing loss for a Jaguars team that simply didn't look prepared to play. The offense was sloppy and a big part of that was Trevor Lawrence, who threw an ugly interception in the second half, but he also didn't get any help from a group of receivers that dropped several passes. The return of Evan Engram was one of the few bright spots -- he caught 10 passes for 102 yards -- but it might be too little, too late when it comes to turning this offense around. On the other side of the ball, the Jags defense apparently didn't make the trip to London, because they were nowhere to be found. This team is going nowhere fast, and now it will be interesting to see if Khan decides to make a coaching move in the near future or hold onto Pederson until the end of the season."
The performance and grade are indicative as to where this Jaguars team is at currently. After the game, safety Andre Cisco voiced some concerns in a blunt reaction to what he perceived from his teammates.
"How should I say this? A lot of quit," he said. "As the last line of defense, in a situation like that, you can feel when we’re playing as one and when we’re not. I felt that very early in the game, maybe after halftime, it felt like we weren’t playing like one."
The Jaguars face another must-win game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, still in London. If they lose, the consequences could be widespread.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE