Report: Jaguars Could Be 'Extremely Close' to Trading Yannick Ngakoue

After months of back-and-forth negotiations, bickering and tension, it appears as if defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and the Jacksonville Jaguars could potentially be nearing a resolution.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Jaguars could potentially even be trading Ngakoue within the next day or so, with Lombardi saying the Jaguars are "extremely close" to dealing the disgruntled pass rusher.

Ngakoue, 25, has had a whirlwind offseason as he has attempted to force the Jaguars hand into trading him. The former Pro Bowler tried to reach a contract extension with the Jaguars in 2019, but talks quickly fell apart between the two sides, leaving Ngakoue feeling resentful toward Jacksonville's front office.

Ngakoue stated in March that he had no interest in signing a long-term deal in Jacksonville, but the team still placed the franchise tag tender on him later that month. Thus far, Ngakoue has yet to sign the tender and report to training camp, making him the only franchise-tagged player this offseason who has not done so.

Ngakoue has been in a back-and-forth dispute with the Jaguars all offseason, but his issues stem back even further than that. Ngakoue was seeking a new deal in the 2019 offseason but the Jaguars and Ngakoue's camp failed to find much middle ground, leading to a short training camp holdout for Ngakoue. Since then, the relationship between the two sides has appeared rocky at best.

Ngakoue has requested a trade publicly multiple times this offseason, but thus far the Jaguars have refused to facilitate a deal, likely due to their large asking price for the player who has the second-most sacks in franchise history.

Just last week, Ngakoue parted ways with agent Ari Nissim, who had represented him for over two years. This week it was announced Ngakoue had hired Chafie Fields as his newest agent.

In four seasons, Ngakoue has recorded 37.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history), 14 forced fumbles and 42 tackles for loss. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks, four forced fumbles and tied a career-high in tackles for loss with 13 last season.

There have been few developments along the Ngakoue front since training camp began. He has yet to report to camp or sign his franchise tag tender (which would have to be signed in order to be traded).

"As far as the Yannick situation goes, you would have to talk to him. I’m very cautious of speaking for him. I know he and I have been in contact the last couple of days, but that is for him to discuss," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said on Aug. 11.

"He’s earned the right to play his contract out, and he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him and his family. So I’m going to defer any of his future questions to him and try to keep our conversations between he and I."

It would make sense for the Jaguars to attempt to get a defensive tackle in any trade involved with Ngakoue. The team has lost several interior defensive linemen over the last few weeks, leaving the defensive line in a state of disarray. While a second-round pick would be middling compensation for a player as talented as Ngakoue, it would make sense for the Jaguars to accept a second and a starting-caliber defensive tackle for Ngakoue.