Report: Jaguars Expected to Make 'Significant Changes' After Season, Coughlin's Role Included

John Shipley

After five consecutive losses by 17 points or more, the entire regime of the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) are on notice. 

Changes have been apparent for quite awhile, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday "significant changes" are expected once the season ends.

On the hot seat: Coach Doug Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell, and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, Marrone and Coughlin have been in their current roles since 2017, while Caldwell's tenure dates back to 2013.

"League sources told ESPN that significant changes are expected for Jacksonville after the regular season; the question is how extensive those changes will be," Schefter said.

Included in changes could be Coughlin, hired to run the team's front office after serving as the team's first-ever head coach two decades ago.  He later won two Super Bowl as the coach of the New York Giants but was let go after the 2015 season.

"Outside of Jaguars ownership, no one knows how many of these men will be affected by the changes, but this is the group on which the attention is focused," Schefter said. "Some sources around the league believe that it will be challenging for Marrone to keep his job, and others think Coughlin could step aside to spend more time with his family."

This is the first time it has been reported Coughlin could potentially step down from his role for family reasons. 

The frustration has built during the Jaguars five-game skid for a team that was in the AFC Championship Game just two years ago. There has been no changes in the team's structure with Marrone, Coughlin, Caldwell and all the assistant coaches remaining in their current roles despite one of the worst five-game periods, if not the worst, in franchise history. 

"The organization has regressed since (2017), and now someone -- and quite possibly multiple people -- will pay the price for it. But at this time, no major changes are expected until after the season," Schefter said. 

