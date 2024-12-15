REPORT: Jaguars Have a Legitimate Shot at Another Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had much reason to be excited or even hopeful for gamedays this season, as the Jaguars have had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. However, after beating the Tennessee Titans last week and facing multiple beatable teams over the next few weeks, the Jaguars have every right to believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The Jaguars will face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at home on Sunday. While the Jets are healthier and more talented than the current Jaguars' team, both teams have the exact same 3-10 record and may have much more in common than meets the eye.
The CBS Sports Staff recently analyzed the Jaguars' matchup with the Jets and released their thoughts on Sunday's matchup. They noted the solid Jaguars' defense.
While the Jets are favored, this is a close game. The Jaguars have reasons to believe they can beat the Jets and every other team remaining on their schedule.
“The Jaguars somehow found a way to hold the Titans out of the end zone last week in an ugly 10-6 victory," the CBS Sports Staff said. "With quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) out for the season, former first-round pick Mac Jones threw for 220 yards in the team's win last week. Running back Tank Bigsby, previously the backup to Travis Etienne, rushed 18 times for 55 yards and the game's only score.
"Jacksonville's star last week and going forward is their 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He caught eight passes for 86 yards while being targeted 12 times. Over the last three games, Thomas has at least 76 yards receiving in each of them and should be a key focus for the Jaguars' offense once again this week."
The Jaguars and Jets are two bad teams. However, two bad teams playing against each other can make for a good game, especially when both teams are vying for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Sunday will be interesting, to say the least, as neither team has much to play for at this point.
