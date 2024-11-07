REPORT: Jaguars Linked to Bears Star OL
The Chicago Bears are currently 4-4 on the season, coming off a tough loss against the Washington Commanders. Their remaining schedule will not be kind to them. To add to that, recent rumors throughout the media have linked Teven Jenkins to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jenkins, now in his fourth year in the league, all with the Bears, has been linked to the Jaguars as of late as he will become a free agent at the season's end. With the Jaguar's current offensive line looking bleak, adding a player like Jenkins could shake up and kickstart this team for next year.
So far this season, Jenkins has played in eight games and has recorded two fumbles recovered. While his numbers do not jump off the page so far this year, the 26-year-old could slide right in and start production for this Jaguar team if he were to land in Jacksonville in the spring.
The current offensive lineman for the Jaguars is Brandon Scherrf, who will be 34 by next season. There may be a piece the Jaguars look to upgrade, which brings Jenkins into the picture.
This could add to the team dynamic by adding another young, experienced star to their game to accompany this team's average age of 26 years old.
Another note to mention is recent injuries to Scherff may be catching up to him. Any athlete who experiences knee issues needs to address them, and with Scherff missing Week 9 due to that injury, only time can tell how much production is left at left guard.
For a team that looks to be in dire need of a few key pieces to their offensive line, Jenkins would slide in perfectly if the Bears decide not to bring him back.
That being said, with Chicago under their highs and lows this season and focus on getting their young quarterback some development on the field, moving a key protector like Jenkins might not be on the table.
Still, it seems like a match made in heaven.
If Jenkins were to come to the Jags in free agency, this team would likely send out Ezra Cleveland, who also has been continuing to add production to the offense line since being traded from the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.
Jenkins is predicted to be in high demand come this offseason as he ranks high among guards this season. If the Jaguars were considering adding Jenkins to the team, a healthy contract would be the key to outbid Chicago.
