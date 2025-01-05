REPORT: Jaguars' Recent String of Success in Jeopardy
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts face off for the second time this season to close out what has been a disappointing season for both teams. The last time the two teams faced each other, a relatively dull game turned into a shootout late after an explosive fourth quarter almost won the game for the Colts.
Unfortunately, both teams are out of playoff contention heading into Week 18's matchup, meaning neither team has much incentive on Sunday other than pride. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports believes the home team will win the matchup between the Jaguars and Colts, as neither team has much to play for on Sunday.
"This is a game featuring two teams playing for nothing," Prisco said. "The Colts were awful in losing to the Giants last week. Jacksonville beat the Titans, but big deal. When two bad teams play with nothing at stake, take the home team. Colts win it.
While Prisco may feel there is nothing for either team to play for, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson disagrees. He plans to have his team mentally and physically prepared for what could be his final game as the Jaguars' head coach and potentially his last game as a head coach in the National Football League.
“Obviously, you’re trying to win the game, bottom line," Pederson said. "The key is to make sure that everybody stays locked in and focused on the task at hand, right? I mean that’s the most important thing. Then, you want your team to prepare this week for that. I don’t necessarily use it as developmental for anybody. I think that you still go in and the guys that are healthy and can play, play. But again, if there’s somebody that’s dressing that is a younger player, you might want to get them in and see what he can do.”
The Jaguars and Colts may be two bad teams, but two bad teams often make for some of the best games. This is especially true when both teams are in the same division and play each other twice a year, as they are extremely familiar with each other.
