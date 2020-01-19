JaguarMaven
Report: Jaguars Set to Interview Jay Gruden to Fill Vacant OC Role

John Shipley

Another name has arisen as a potential candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars' vacant offensive coordinator position. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars will interview former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden for the role. 

Jacksonville has had a vacancy at offensive coordinator since the departure of John DeFilippo on Monday, which was called a mutually parting of ways by the club.

Gruden was most recently Washington's coach from 2014 until Week 6 in the 2019 season. In over five seasons in Washington, Gruden compiled a 35-49-1 record with one postseason appearance in 2015. Gruden's teams won between seven and nine games in four of his six seasons with the team, going 4-12 in his first season and 0-5 in his final season. 

Gruden has an extensive history as a play-caller and with young quarterbacks, something that will certainly be enticing to the Jaguars. Before he took the head job in Washington, he was the offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2013.

As the Bengals' play-caller, Gruden directed a young Andy Dalton to early success in his career. The Bengals' offense flourished with Gruden's West Coast, heavy play-action scheme. His offenses played a big role in the Bengals making it to the postseason in each of his seasons with the team, including winning an AFC North title in 2013. 

Along with Gruden, the Jaguars have interviewed former New York Giants head coach and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo for the vacant offensive coordinator role. The Jaguars will also interview former Dallas offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for a role on the offensive coaching staff this weekend. 

 

